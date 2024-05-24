Manika Batra radiates determination and becomes the queen of Indian table tennis

Hyderabad : Manika Batra is 6 feet tall and has a captivating personality that commands attention, but her real passion lies in table tennis. Through dedication and hard work, she has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with, achieving the impressive ranking of 24th in the world in the women's singles category and becoming the first Indian table tennis player to achieve this feat.

Manika's exceptional ability to react quickly under pressure and maintain control of the ball even in challenging situations has earned her the title of Queen of Indian Table Tennis. Moreover, she stands out as one of the few players who skillfully handles a long rubber racket with studs.

Manika was born in Delhi to Girish and Sushma, who have three children. Manika is the youngest. Her elder sister Anchal and elder brother Sahil played table tennis and Manika also developed a love for the game and started playing TT at the age of four. As she excelled in state level tournaments, her parents enrolled her in coach Sandeep Gupta's Hans Raj Model School for better training, recognizing her talent. Once it started, there was no turning back.

''I started liking TT without even knowing it. I aim for my name to resonate in table tennis and gain the same recognition that PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal achieved in badminton. I got the opportunity to model for many big companies whether I wanted to or not,” says Manika. Ultimately, she chose to drop out of college in her freshman year to pursue her passion for modeling.

Start of career: Manika's journey from her maiden victory at the Chile Open to representing India at the Asian Games has been filled with countless twists and turns. She has achieved major milestones including winning gold, silver and bronze medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships and the Summer Olympics. In Saudi Smash, she recently achieved notable victories in the tournament, making a mark as the first Indian female TT player to reach 24th position in the latest world singles rankings.

Despite her successes, she remains focused and humble, expressing her determination to beat current world number 2 Wang Manyu at this year's Saudi Smash.

I still have many important matches to play in the coming rounds, whether it is the World Championship or the Olympic Games. I approach them with the same focus and determination. Just enjoy the game. I thrive under the pressure to win. I overcome it with meditation, rigorous training and exercise. These activities help me become the best version of myself, says Manika.

Support from mother: She insists that her mother, Sushma Tyagam, is the driving force behind her success as a table tennis player. While her father struggles with mental illness, her mother takes charge of the household. She emphasizes that her mother accompanies her on her gaming trips, regardless of the distance.

''I am motivated to make intelligent decisions to improve my physical, mental and financial well-being and relieve pressure. Balancing academics and games was a challenge, but I persevered. When I decided to leave college, my mother supported me every step of the way. Her sacrifices for me are immeasurable. While I may never fully repay her hard work, I am committed to achieving success in gaming and ensuring her happiness,” said Manika.

Patriotic touch: Manika caught the attention of the global media by proudly carrying the tricolor flag during the 2016 Olympics. Her skill at table tennis is matched only by her sense of beauty and fashion. She emphasizes that despite her intensity during competitions, she always has fun outside of the competition. Despite her passion for modeling, she emphasizes that she must remain true to herself. She eagerly participates in photo shoots that pique her interest. Similarly, Manika is currently involved in the 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign with renowned sportswear brand Adidas. The goal is to inspire and empower women to realize their dreams.