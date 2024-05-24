Sadie Sigfstead qualifies for NCAA championships in the 10,000 meters

Sadie Sigfstead

It was a moment worth waiting for as a junior distance runnerbraved pouring rain and hours of delays to get a ticket to the NCAA 10,000-meter championships. Coming off her semifinal race late Thursday night at the NCAA East Preliminary, Sigfstead will be heading to the national track championships for the first time in her career. Earlier in the day, the duo were sophomoresand fifth yearadvanced to the quarterfinals of the 800 meters at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex.

10000 meters

Sigfstead qualified for the NCAA Championships with the fifth-fastest time in school history. She crossed the finish line in 33:05.99, the second-fastest time of her career and the current season, and placed ninth in a race in which the top twelve finishers (out of 45 entrants) punched their ticket to Eugene, Oregon, in two managed to get hold of in weeks. . Sigfstead has twice competed in the NCAA cross country championships, but will do so for the first time in a track event.

It was less than 10 minutes before the 10K's scheduled start time at 6:10 PM when race officials announced that severe weather conditions were expected to occur in the area. Threatening storms immediately forced a postponement until at least 9 p.m., with two more delays before it was announced at 9:30 p.m. that the race was underway and would leave at 10:45 p.m. Although the serious threat had subsided, along with the worst of the rain before the race started, the field still warmed up and ran in a steady downpour for the entire race.

Sigfstead drove a smart and stable race in the difficult conditions. She hugged the starting gun rail and held her spot right in front of a dense pack well past the middle of the race. That was despite quite a battle for position all around her in a race that was physical at times early on until the field started to shrink. Only in the last mile did a leading group emerge that clearly defined itself compared to the rest of the field.

Thursday night's race marked the second career appearance for Sigfstead at the NCAA East Preliminary. She turned 24 last yeare in the 10K semifinal race with a time of 34:32.47. She took a big step forward this season, posting the second-fastest time in school history in her outdoor debut in 2024. That happened at the Raleigh Relays on March 29, when her score of 32:45.56 was the closest she came to a threat. Carole Zajac long-standing school record (32:22.96 set at the 1992 Penn Relays).

Sigfstead's season ledger also includes a time of 15:59.02 in the 5000 meters at the Wake Forest Invitational last month. She will race in the 5K national semifinals Saturday night in the Wildcats final race of the weekend.

800 meters

All seven Villanova athletes who qualified for this week's NCAA East Preliminary will be in action on Saturday during the final day of competition. That's the result of Trusty and Martinez each advancing from their first-round 800-meter heats on Thursday afternoon. Trusty was the second fastest qualifier on time from the first round, while Martinez rode in the final heat and secured the final automatic qualifying spot in the next round.

It took Trusty a lifetime to reach the national quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The top three finishers in each heat of the first round and the next six fastest times advanced. Trusty rode a solid opening lap and gained a position along the rail midway through the race, with official splits showing her in second place with a lap to go. She finished fourth at the finish in 2:04.65, but was the fastest qualifier on time after that race and never dropped more than one spot during the remaining four heats.

Trusty previously ran 2:04.90 in the 800 meters at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational in Miami on April 6. She last competed at the BIG EAST Championships at the Wildcats home track two weeks ago, where she placed fifth in the 800-meter final. before anchoring Villanova for a thrilling come-from-behind gold medal performance in the 4×400-meter relay. She split 53.10 in the final lap of the relay. As a collegiate rookie last year, Trusty ranked 15the overall in the first round and 20e in the 800-meter quarterfinals at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the final heat on Thursday, Martinez made her fourth consecutive appearance at the meet. Her experience showed and she used a strong kick over the last 150 meters to finish third in 2:05.37 and secure herself a place in Saturday night's quarter-final. Martinez was at the back of the pack after the first lap of Thursday's race, but in a position where she could make a kick as she entered the home stretch. She started to make her move with just under 150 meters to go and immediately rode down the last with a top three finish in sight.

Just a few steps before the finish, Martinez just stepped out in row two to pass a runner in front of her and move into third place. That move made the difference in reaching the next round, as she finished just under a quarter of a second (.22) ahead of Gabriella Grissom of Miami (Fla.) in fourth place. None of the timely qualifiers for the next round came out of Martinez's heat. She rode a similar tactical race to the final of the BIG EAST Championships, when she went from fourth to first place in the last 75 meters and won a gold medal with a championship record time of 2:04.18.

Next one

The pendulum swings back to the men's competition on Friday, when the Wildcats will have athletes compete in the 1,500 meters (5:15 p.m.), 800 meters (7:05 p.m.) and 5,000 meters (8:10 p.m.). Saturday is the final day of the women's competition and Villanova's docket will be packed with discus, high jump, 800 meters and 5,000 meters.