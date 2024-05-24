Women's outdoor lists for all regions announced by USTFCCCA





NEW ORLEANS The all-region honors for the 2024 NCAA Division III Womens Outdoor Track & Field season were announced last Friday, May 17, by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the conclusion of the regular season. A total of 21 female student-athletes from the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) were recognized, including seven selections for league champion North Central. In addition, Carroll's Vanessa Uitenbroek (shot put, discus), North Central's Lindsey Novak (200 meters, 400 meters) and North Parks Thea Ring (100 meters hurdles, heptathlon) received All-Region honors in multiple events. The top 5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, alongside each of the members of a top 3 ranked relay team. Only USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards. USTFCCCA Women's Outdoor Track & Field Honorees for All Regions

Augustana Charlotte Frere, Discus

McKenzie Reservoir, 200 yards Caroll Vanessa Uitenbroek, shot put, discus throw Carthage Abigail Calhoun, Triple Jump

Alexis Mattox, Hammer throw

Aubrey Schoeneman, shot put

Mikayla Wright, shot put Elmhurst Tiana Grady, 4×100 meter relay

Nakala Nadeau, 100 meter hurdles

Hannah Schwartz, 4×100 meter relay

Aniya Seeley-Williams, 4×100 meter relay

Carmela Woods, 4×100 meter relay Illinois Wesleyan Imani Ogunribido, Triple Jump North Central Gwen Berenyi, pole vault

Alexandra Draves, Hammer throw

Marcedes Jackson, 100 meters

Natalie Johnson, pole vault

Hannah Jones, Javelin

Faith Ladin, javelin, heptathlon

Lindsey Novak, 200 meters, 400 meters North Park Thea Ring, 100 meters hurdles, heptathlon Follow the CCIW |CCIW on X|CCIW Instagram|CCIW Facebook| The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently serves nine member institutions, including Augustana College (Rock Island, Ill.), Carroll University (Waukesha, Wis.), Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.), Elmhurst University (Elmhurst, Illinois), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, Illinois), Millikin University (Decatur, Illinois), North Central College (Naperville, Illinois), North Park University (Chicago, Illinois), and Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois).

