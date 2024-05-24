Never aware of the camera: raw reaction to Ashes drama exposed in cricket doco | Cricket

TThe art of immersion requires a fine balance. For the documentary team behind the third season of The Test, which followed Australian cricketers on the 2023 tour of England, this meant being invisible, but at the same time it was a big moment all around. Zooming in as Nathan Lyon sobs into his towel, floating silently as Captain Pat Cummins endures an angry mob calling him an impostor and refusing to take cover when David Warner starts throwing bats and bottles.

It's actually a guy in a corner who has hidden microphones nearby, Cummins says. It feels bigger on screen than it did at that moment, but it was a fly on the wall that was never aware of the camera.

So when Alex Carey unleashes hell by throwing down Jonny Bairstow's stumps on day five of the Lords Test, sole cameraman Clancy Sinnamon sits in the dressing room as the Australians return from abuse at the hands of MCC members in the once austere Long Room and begin to ride the emotional storm of their actions.

It's an incredible moment, says co-director Sheldon Wynne, and part of me wanted seven cameras in that situation. But the beauty and intimacy of The Test is based on the fact that we are a low-fi operation and we never want to lose the trust of the team. So instead of trying to be everywhere at once, we stay in that little room and watch the players make a joke and process it. And we see Pat's calm leadership and the cohesion of this team in showing immediate solidarity on strategy. But viewers will know that this is much bigger than the team realizes.

The Test reveals the heavy toll the Lord's stumping took on Carey and reveals that it was Cummins who ordered the hit. Does he wish he had become an owner sooner? The funny thing is: that's what I thought, says the captain. Now that I see that, I'm blown away. Yeah, maybe I would have taken a little more of the heat. But it was pretty clear from the start that some of us had seen something. Yes, it was Alex who threw the ball, but that was a team wicket.

'One guy was foaming at the mouth': Australia's cricketers react to Bairstow's punching video

When series one of The Test debuted in 2020, it was the key cog in a Cricket Australia-driven public image overhaul after the sandpaper scandal reduced the team's reputation to rubble. Series two saw even more scandal: sexting reports that cost Tim Paine the team captaincy and the resignation of The Tests' central figure, coach Justin Langer. A new hero has risen in Cummins, a captain with a conscience determined to win back hearts and minds.

That cataclysmic moment [in South Africa] changed the way these players saw their role in Australian cricket, says co-director Adrian Brown. Series three concludes the cycle of that rebuilding process and follows the quest to win the Ashes outright. That's the unfinished business for this team. Before they get to it, The Test shows us the World Test Championship against India. It sees Cummins return to the side following the death of his mother and honeymooner Travis Head pick up his first bat in two months.

This is where The Test is so powerful. Raw interviews about these personal odysseys boost the epic performances that follow. The series contains tearjerker moments: Nathan Lyon limping to battle with a torn calf in a final act of defiance against the old enemy, Mitch Marsh recalls at Headingley after four years out of the team, Cummins embracing his father after the Pilots victory in the first trial.

It was emotional to relive it, Cummins says. The first Test of an Ashes is big as it is, but to have Dad there after the Lords win after what we had been through in the run-up felt like the culmination of so many things coming together. It's special to have this on film. More difficult for Cummins was reliving Australia's unraveling in the final Test on the brink of a 3-1 victory. That was the hardest thing to watch. We were so close, but it was slipping away. It's hard not to see us at our best.

Yet the failures, the struggles and the human frailties are the most precious. None more than the story of Marsh, a prodigious talent pilloried by fans and media, whose moment arrived in the third Test, running away at 85-4 and thundering a 102-ball century, the fastest by an Australian in England since Victor Trumper's 95-ball ton in 1902. With father Geoff and brother Shaun being Test players, Marsh grew up in the sanctity of the private places The Test takes us.

But with all that beer and cigarette sponsorship, you couldn't possibly have filmed this in his father's time, Marsh laughs. It is now our responsibility to give back to the game. The Test helps us with that. The Australian cricket team has always been a closely guarded secret known only to the wide green fraternity. To show people how tough Lords was, you have to understand what we went through, it's special.

Cummins agrees. The reason we do this is the fans. We were kids who once looked up to the Aussie team and wished we could see behind the curtain. Letting them in feels like the right thing to do.