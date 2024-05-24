Sports
Three-star edge sale Fano commits to BYU Football
On Thursday, Westlake High School standout Sale Fano committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Fano, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, chose the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State, Hawaii, UNLV, New Mexico and Utah Tech.
Fano received an offer from Kelly Poppinga in March. After a few months, Fano dropped his recruitment and committed to BYU.
Fano has good size at 6-foot-1 and he has room to add more weight. 247Sports currently lists him at 210 pounds. Depending on where his weight ends up once he enters a college weight program, he could play defensive end or outside linebacker. At Westlake, Fano has shown the ability to get behind the quarterback, get the edge against the run and drop back into coverage. He has room to grow his pass rushing ability, but his versatility will give BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill plenty of options once he enrolls at BYU.
BYU's defensive staff has worked tirelessly on the recruiting trail to improve the top-to-bottom talent on defense, but the focus has been primarily on defense. Fano is another player BYU can bring in to develop and increase competition in that room.
Fano is the teammate of fellow BYU target Nusi Taumoepeau. Taumoepeau, who also plays defensive end, is one of the top recruits in the state of Utah in the 2025 recruiting class. He has picked up offers from a long list of schools including BYU, Utah, Washington, Miami, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Cal. BYU's defensive staff has made Taumoepeau a priority in this recruiting cycle.
Fano is the sixth member of BYU's 2025 recruiting class. He joins linebacker Tyler Payne, tight end Blake Bryce, running back Cale Breslin, defensive lineman Kelepi Vete and kicker Will Walker.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/byu/recruiting/three-star-edge-sale-fano-commits-to-byu-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi campaigns for Kangana Ranaut at huge election rally in Mandi; she welcomes him with a rose. See photos | Bollywood
- Glen Powell's Hollywood Ambitions Starring Ryan Murphy, JJ Abrams, More
- Three-star edge sale Fano commits to BYU Football
- Bella Hadid wears a Palestinian keffiyeh dress at the Cannes Film Festival
- Turkish markets 'on the brink of a renaissance moment,' says Citi – NBC Connecticut
- Pride Pickleball Tournament Returns to West Hollywood for WeHo Pride Month
- Earthquake Father's Day Comedy Special – WBLS
- Never aware of the camera: raw reaction to Ashes drama exposed in cricket doco | Cricket
- With two days of military exercises, Beijing clearly expresses its feelings towards the new Taiwanese president
- General Mattis on foreign influence operations: US has never been 'more vulnerable'
- Women's outdoor lists for all regions announced by USTFCCCA
- Anya Taylor-Joy's dress held together by 12 small belts is a fashion must-have