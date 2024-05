I'm in my 80s and play tennis every week, it's infinitely more fun than the gym

The club has twelve courts, of which the greatest blessing is that six are indoors, so that fun can be played in both bad and good weather. I discovered that the best coach I've ever encountered (thanks, Alfie Martin) holds regular coaching clinics, so now I race under his eagle eye every Tuesday morning with seven others for an hour and a half around two tracks. There I met like-minded players, most of them younger than my children, although when asked my age I give in to the old Anita Brookner line: I'm 49 and have been for a while. The downside as far as I'm concerned, being only 6 feet tall, is that high heels (my favorite footwear) are not compatible with playing the game. There is no other option than good flat tennis shoes. The dress code at Campden Hill is remarkably relaxed, and I can usually be found in a pleated navy blue Adidas skirt and long-sleeved T-shirt, although white versions have been known to appear in the summer. Nowadays I play between two and four times a week. I'm often the worst player on the field, but my friends are nice and say they play for fun, practice and company. I really wish I was a much better player, although I like to think I can still improve thanks to Alfie's help, but I find many others are just as frustrated with their playing as I am. Screams of irritation and the occasional throwing of a racket are not uncommon. Although tennis is a very technical game and requires some guidance and regular practice, you can still have a lot of fun at a relatively modest level of play. Not only is it infinitely more fun than strolling around the park or working out at the gym, it's also a lot more fun. Although it is true that sometimes the conversation sounds like it could have come straight out of an episode of The Guardian Accident (knees, elbows, rotator cuff, cortisone, operations and steroids are all words that regularly echo through the club bar), especially the positive sides can be seen every day. I see older gentlemen who would otherwise have lunch at home happily chasing a ball for hours with a racket in their hand. I see the youngsters showing off their formidable shots, but also innocently working on their competitive qualities. I see little children learning the mysteries of a game that I hope will bring them joy throughout their lives. I see members who have recently gone through a grieving process being supported and supported by their tennis friends.

And I see groups of friends doing more than just sitting at each other's dinner table. They exercise their limbs, use their muscles, expand their lungs, increase their heart rate, and then exchange gossip, political views, speeches, and knowledge as they regroup. then for brownies or scrambled eggs. I couldn't recommend it more.

