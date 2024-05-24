Nighthawk tennis players capture championships





Published: May 24, 2024 6:55 AM

The Newtown High Schools tennis teams competed in the South-West Conference Championships in mid-May, the girls from Joel Barlow in Redding and the boys from Wolfe Park in Monroe. The boys were crowned champions at No. 2 singles, with Frankie Cannizzo battling his way to the title and earning another championship at No. 3 doubles, while the tandem of Theo Anderson and Liam Conlin came out on top in their category. The NHS boys finished the year 11-1, second place in the SWC. The entire team qualified for the SWC tournament. AJ Singh lost in the semi-finals at No. 1 and was named First Team All SWC. Cannizzo avenged his only loss to Barlow for the title and was named First Team All SWC. Trevor Hislop lost in the semi-finals at 3 singles. He received an honorable mention in the SWC. Aarav Shetty lost in the semifinals at No. 4 singles. Carter Briggs and Finn Clancy lost in the first round at SWCs; They were named to the SWC second team. Michael Berry and George Eppers lost in the final of the third set at the SWC tournament; they were named to SWC's second team. Conlin and Anderson were also named to SWC's second team. Weston won the team title, Newtown finished second and won the Colonial Division of the SWC. The Nighthawks are ranked No. 1 in the State Class L rankings. Liam Conlin, pictured, joined forces with Theo Anderson to win SWC's No. 3 doubles title. Bee photos, Hutchison Frankie Cannizzo won the second singles championship. Theo Anderson and Liam Conlin celebrate their victory. Eren Weiss competes for the Hawks during an end-of-season game. Rebecca Goldman makes a return for Newtown.

