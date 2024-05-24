Lac La Biche Lakers junior hockey coach ready for first season





When the Lac La Biche Lakers take the ice at the Bold Center this fall, the new junior-level hockey team will do so under head coach Tyr Thompson.

When the Lac La Biche Lakers take the ice at the Bold Center this fall, the new junior-level hockey team will do so under head coach Tyr Thompson. Thompson, who previously coached the Olds Grizzlies of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), was recently announced as head coach of the Lakers. Lac La Biche was awarded a junior franchise last year with the independent National Junior Hockey League (NJHL), consisting of eight teams. Thompson, who is Métis and originally from Sherwood Park, is looking forward to entering his first season as coach of the NJHL's newest team. “I'm excited to get to Lac La Biche and go to the Bold Center and get our team up there and get ready for a good season,” he told the Lac La Biche Post newsroom. Because the Lakers are a first-year team, Thompson continued, there will be challenges to overcome. He added that team officials have recruited players they believe will help them win a championship. The fact that this is the Lakers' first season won't stop the team from working hard to reach the postseason, Thompson said. “At the end of the year we also hope for a deep play-off round,” he said. “We are looking forward to a successful season.” Before stepping into his role as coach of the Olds Grizzlies and now the Lac La Biche Lakers, Thompson was on the rosters of the Wichita Thunder, an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers in the East Coast Hockey League, as well as the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional. Hockey League (SPHL), based in Huntsville, Alabama. He has also worked as a skills and power skating coach. Thompson describes his coaching style as “hands-on,” adding that he enjoys working closely with his players. During his career as a hockey player, he was a forward, and the attacking playing style he developed is reflected in his coaching. “I consider myself a more attacking coach,” he said, adding that he also places significant emphasis on skills and the “finer details” of the game. Camp time Heading into the fall, Thompson says there are still a lot of things we need to work on, including making sure the power play is successful. The team was also getting ready for its first spring training camp, which took place May 11-12 at the Bold Center. Thompson says at least 20 new players have come to spring camp. This team's introductory camp featured three ice times where players will work on their skills and participate in intersquad games. The team will host its main training camp in September, weeks before the start of the 2024-2025 season. During the main camp, Thompson explained, each member of the team will practice together on the ice and prepare for the impending season. They will be accompanied by coaches and staff. “We're really looking forward to that because this is kind of like the start of our season,” Thompson said. The Lakers franchise's format is similar to a hockey academy, where players can pay tuition to skate, learn and develop their skills while playing competitively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lakelandtoday.ca/local-sports/lac-la-biche-lakers-junior-hockey-coach-ready-for-first-season-8710190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos