Study session on Kachin in Myanmar
I am a member of the Southeast Asian Culture Club. At the end of March we had a study session with Burmese exchange students. I want to talk about what I learned during the study session.
My backgrounds
Before I talk about that session, I would like to introduce my background. I am Japanese and was born in Tokyo, but I have lived in Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Japan. All the countries I lived in, except Japan, are in Southeast Asia, so I joined the Southeast Asian Culture Club. I started living in Myanmar for two years when I was thirteen years old. I lived in Yangon, the most prosperous city in Myanmar. I loved the people, the traditional culture (many still wear traditional clothes, and Tanaka, a skin care product popular in Myanmar), the unique atmosphere and everything.
Study session
The session was held to get to know the Kachin states. The students who spoke during the study session were Burmese exchange students from ICU September 27, from Kachin State in Myanmar. Kachin State is located in the north of Myanmar. He told us about Kachin's unique culture, life experiences and future prospects.
Surprising fact in Kachin
Language
I was surprised that the language in Yangon and Kachin is completely different. Surprisingly, the Kachin language uses the alphabet while Burmese uses the original characters. When he told us about the Kachin language, I thought he was using the alphabet because we can't read Burmese characters, but that wasn't the case. He said that some Kachin people cannot read or write the Burmese language because they are completely different, which shocked me.
Culture
The naming system in Kachin is so complicated. They have a lot of rules and have to inherit the names, which is interesting but confusing. The clothing and traditional dances are also unique. Kachin are divided into different groups, and the clothing is different for each group, so they can distinguish the group by their clothing. For the dance, the women line up and move like snakes. It's complicated but fantastic, and the music is so traditional. If you're curious about that dance, keep looking YouTube!
His life experiences
There have been many conflicts between the army and insurgents in Kachin State. Around 2010, he suddenly had to leave his home and Kachin State due to the conflict and moved to a shelter in Myanmar. Last year he received a scholarship for intensive care and came to Japan for the first time. I was surprised to learn about his situation and the reality that conflict is common in numerous places in Myanmar, as I only knew about the military coup that took place in 2021. He said he has yet to meet his family since he came to Japan. He called them regularly, but since Kachin's internet was cut off, he can no longer talk to his family.
His future prospects
At the end of the session, he said he wants people to come to his beautiful homeland of Myanmar when the situation improves. I agree with him that people should experience the beauty, friendliness of the people and the many unique sights in Myanmar.
Conclusion – by participating in the study session
I attended this study session because this is my first opportunity to learn about the Kachin States. I love getting to know a new culture because it is full of surprises and interests and I feel like it broadens my worldview.
It was a precious time hearing about the actual Kachin experiences and cultures, and it made me think that I would like to visit Kachin State someday in the future!
