Twenty20 World Cup: International Cricket Council announces star-studded commentary panel

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 24 announced some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting, including former India coach Ravi Shastri and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, as part of a high-powered commentary panel for next month's T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US and West Indies from June 2 to 29. Dinesh Karthik, who retired from all forms of cricket after his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL campaign, has also been named in the commentary panel list. The commentary team is led by stalwarts like Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle and Ian Bishop. Complementing the insights into the modern game, the team will be joined by former men's and women's T20 World Cup champions such as Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch and Lisa Sthalekar. Former 50-over World Cup winners Ricky Ponting, Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody and Wasim Akram will also lend their expert analysis to the upcoming tournament. Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O'Brien, better known as Jomboy, will aim to add context to the matches for American audiences. The other big names in the team include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin, alongside well-known cricket names in broadcasting such as Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russell Arnold, Niall O'Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga. ICC will provide extensive coverage of the tournament throughout the 28 days of action with a pre-match show, an innings interval program and a post-match wrap-up. Building on the success of the vertical feed at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC TV will introduce an AI-enabled vertical feed for the T20 World Cup. Produced in collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs and NEP, this innovative feature will be a first for cricket.

