I paid for it: tennis bad boy Ilie Nstase relives confrontational career | Movies

We had never seen such a player, says an employee. When Ilie was on the field, something always happened, says another. They talk in a new documentary about Ilie Nstase, the original bad boy of tennis in the early 1970s, which will be shown at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

The title of the film is Nasty, the nickname that quickly attached itself to Nstase, whose on-field antics, petulant complaints and confrontations with referees were hardly conceivable in what had previously been a staid and well-behaved sport dominated by amateurism. The open era, in which Grand Slam tournaments began offering prize money and allowing professional players to compete alongside amateurs, had only begun a few years earlier, in 1968, and Nstase became one of the first high-profile beneficiaries.

Now 77, he remains unrepentant. We wanted to be professional, but we had unprofessional referees. For me that was the problem. I've never complained about something that I wasn't sure was wrong. I had to do well for myself. That's why I said what I said and of course I got a suspension and a fine. I paid for it. Now the situation is different, he says. They are so strict, he says, but when I was number one you could get away with more and more things.

Ilie Nstase in Cannes on Friday. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

The British public will probably remember Nstase from his only Wimbledon final, which he lost to Stan Smith in 1972; this was part of a purple period in his career in which he defeated Arthur Ashe to win the US Open title the same year, and won the French Open in 1973 without dropping a set. In 1973, he was also named the No. 1 player in the first-ever ATP rankings. However, his manifest excellence was accompanied by unruly behavior that was difficult to deal with on-court officials and the tennis rules themselves, and which directly led to the International Tennis Federation drawing up a professional code of conduct.

One of the paradoxes of Nstase is that off the field he seemed very popular among his fellow professionals, with enthusiastic messages of support in the film from the likes of Billie Jean King, Bjrn Borg and Jimmy Connors. At a time when the sport was considerably more matey and accessible than it is today, Nstase cut a glamorous figure, like tennis's answer to George Best, with an exoticism underlined by his Romanian heritage. In the 1960s and early 1970s, tennis was largely dominated by Americans, Australians and Western Europeans, so Nstase's Iron Curtain background made him an unusual and mysterious figure.

Accompanied by fellow Romanian player Ion Iriac, Nstase had to navigate the tournament circuit with virtually no financial support; in the film, iriac says that they saved money by sleeping rough, and that selling their training shoes could earn them enough money to feed their family for a month. Nstase says the story is only a little exaggerated: we didn't sleep in the park; maybe a 1 bed and breakfast next to the park.

Nstase's erratic nature has also led him to some darker episodes, most notably a clash with Serena Williams in 2017 after he was overheard on the microphone apparently referring to her unborn child's skin color as chocolate and milk. He later apologized for the comment, as well as for insulting British tennis players Anne Keothavong and Johanna Konta at the same tournament. Nstase now blames an unfortunate translation of his original joke into Romanian for offending Williams. It was an unfortunate situation, but I'm not a racist.

Nstase is now thinking about his legacy. It's important for kids today to see what tennis was like back then and I want to leave something behind for my family. I came from Romania when I was 19, I learn quickly, I love tennis. And I'm learning that if you put passion into it, you're going to make it.