OT goal pushes Sweden into semi-finals
Call this an instant classic between archrivals Finland and Sweden.
Sweden defeated Finland 32-19 over three periods but needed an extra-time goal from Joel Eriksson Ek to beat the Finns 2-1 and advance to the semi-finals against hosts Czech Republic.
Finn Konsta Helenius took a hooking penalty at 4:59 in extra time, taking away a glorious chance from Swede Adrian Kempe. The Swedes struck in the 4-on-3 power play when Eriksson Ek tapped in a point shot from Victor Hedman. It was the first power play goal for Finland all tournament.
“That was the first PK goal we gave up, but it stings,” said Finnish captain Olli Maatta. “I have to say they are a good team. They are a great team. They are definitely contenders. At the same time, we are quite proud of the fight we put up today and it hurts a lot to lose like that.” But that's hockey sometimes.”
The victory kept Sweden's incredible run alive. After eight games and half an extra period, the Swedes have not yet fallen behind in this World Cup.
Sweden's victory came despite an incredible performance from Finnish goalkeeper Emil Larmi, who stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced. Sweden defeated Finland 35-20.
“It wasn't frustrating, but for us we looked good. Their goalkeeper was phenomenal,” Hedman said. “We knew that coming in. He had a lot of success against Sweden, so we knew we were in for a tough task, but in the end we got through it and now we're preparing for the next one.”
Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin broke a scoreless tie in the third period when he sneaked in from the point and hit a shot that beat Larmi through the five-hole.
Finland was then forced to change its strategy, from the patient 'rope-a-dope' tactics it displayed during the first 55 minutes of the match, to one that involved putting pressure on the Swedes.
And it worked. With the goaltender pulled, Finland tied the game with 58 seconds left when Hannes Bjorninen changed direction after a pass from Valtteri Puustinen, with the puck beating Sweden's Filip Gustavsson over his left shoulder, sending the game to overtime.
Earlier in the third, Sweden got the third power play of the game six minutes later when Bjorninen was sent off for high-sticking. But the Finns did what they've been doing all tournament (until overtime, that is): go into passing and shooting lanes and don't let the puck pass to their goaltender. Kempe had the best chance at the side of the net, but Larmi stopped it and gave Finland the 15e-direct penalty killing of the tournament.
“I think the most important thing about today's match is that we stuck with it,” said Sweden's Lucas Raymond. “We didn't change our game and in the end, with five minutes to go, we finally got one. I think it was our toughest game, but we had the finishing touches.”
The Finns earned their first power play of the game midway through the third, when Sweden's Jesper Froden went to the box after tripping. The shots at that point were 29-10 for Sweden and the Swedes did not allow a Finnish shot during the two minutes, killing their 16 players.e-immediate punishment.
Larmi was the story of this game as the Swedes attacked in waves.
Around the seven-minute mark of the second, Sweden finally forced a Finnish turnover and Lucas Raymond sent a pass to an open Isac Lundestrom, who deflected the puck and saw Larmi kick out his right leg and make a great save.
Juha Jaaska had a partial breakaway for Finland, but backhanded the puck wide with about four minutes to go. The Swedes had a 24-8 lead on the shot clock after 40 minutes.
The first period was also controlled by Sweden. Larmi stopped thirteen shots in the first twenty, many of the dangerous variety. One of his best players had an odd rush when Dahlin jumped up to join his attackers and found himself standing with a great look from the top of the faceoff circle. Dahlin tried to rip it up, but Larmi flashed his glove to stop the puck.
Gustavsson didn't have nearly as much work, but stopped all five Finnish shots aimed at him. Jaaska had his team's best chance when he dove for a bouncing puck and got a good shot at Gustavsson, but the tournament's best goaltender in terms of save percentage kicked the puck away.
Hedman said he is excited to advance to the semifinals against the Czech Republic.
“It's going to be a phenomenal experience,” Hedman said. “Super excited about the opportunity to host 18,000 spectators in Prague. We will get a good night's sleep and then leave for Prague.”
