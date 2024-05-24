Kansas State University





ARLINGTON, Texas Trailing by six points, K-State rallied for three runs in the sixth inning but could not complete the attack as TCU won 9-4 in the elimination game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday morning at Globe Life Field . Trailing by six points, K-State rallied for three runs in the sixth inning but could not complete the attack as TCU won 9-4 in the elimination game of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday morning at Globe Life Field . “Thanks to TCU, they were able to score more goals than us,” the head coach said Pete Hughes commented. “They put a dominant guy in a different role against us today and I thought he was really good in his new role. It's not easy to do and he handled that transition pretty well. They got more hits than us and bigger hits.” No. 9 seed TCU improved to 33-20 on the year and will face the loser of No. 7 KU. 1 OU Friday at 9 a.m. K-State (32-24) will find out its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. via the 2024 NCAA Selection Show, shown on ESPN2. “I think there will be a next week. Our resume speaks for itself. A full body of work with a strengthened schedule. The biggest strength of the schedule in the conference with an unbalanced schedule. I feel really good about having a next week to answer your question,” Hughes noted about K-State's postseason chances. A year ago with an RPI of 54 after the Conference tournament, K-State now posts an RPI in the high 40's with the second-best strength of schedule in the Big 12. At the end of the regular season, K- led State the Big 12 in the opponent's RPI average at 54.70. “I like our arms and what I learned today is we're starting to get some guys going. Brady Day , Kalen Culpepper For all these guys, the bats are going after them at the right time, so hopefully we can translate that into next weekend.” TCU had 14 hits for nine runs in the elimination round, with three players recording multiple hits. Ben Abeldt, making his first start after 26 relief appearances, held K-State to one run (earned) on three hits with nine strikeouts. The Cats produced eight goals from six different players. Juniors Brendan Jones And Brady Day each went 2-for-3 to lead the Wildcat offense, while Day stole a career-high three bases to bring in the team's 127.e theft of the season. jones, David Bishop And Daniel Rivera each drove in a run, led by Rivera with a two-run single in the sixth. Right-handed Jackson Wentworth suffered the loss, giving up six runs (six earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. THE REPORT TCU grabbed an early lead in the elimination game after using six hits to score four runs in a two-inning span. Blake Dean replaced Wentworth in the fourth, inheriting a bases-loaded situation with no outs. The freshman fanned the first batter he faced, but a single up the middle extended the Horned Frogs' lead to 6-0. K-State broke through in the fourth with help from a first baseman RBI single David Bishop . Trailing 7-1, Jones started a rally with his eighth homer of the season as the junior centerfield threw a 2-1 pitch to center field, followed by back-to-back singles from Culpepper and Day. With runners on second and third base, designated hitter Daniel Rivera scored a two-out single to right center to bring the game within three points, 7-4. TCU responded with an insurance run in the seventh and eighth, cutting the lead to five. IN THE BOX K-State scored four hits on eight hits, made no errors and left five men on base.

TCU scored nine runs on 14 hits, including one error and leaving nine runners on base.

Jones and Day each went 2-for-3, with Day stealing a career-high three bases.



Rivera scored a team-high two runs with a two-run single in the sixth.

Wentworth suffered the loss, allowing six runs (six earned) on seven hits in three innings of work (4-5).

Slack recorded a scoreless inning relief.

TCU used three pitchers in the win, with Abeldt (3-0) credited with the win while Rodriguez picked up the save (2).

K-State hit .200 (3-for-15) with runners on and went 2-for-9 (.222) in scoring position, while TCU went 9-for-5 (.250) with men on base and hit . 389 (7-for-18) in runners in scoring position.

The Wildcats outhit the Frogs with two outs and went 3-for-11 (.273), while the Frogs went 0-for-7. COMMENTS The Cats are 22-26 when playing in the Big 12 tournament, and 8-9 under Hughes.

In neutral games, K-State is 3-3 while holding a 12-17 overall record on the road.

With four stolen bases in the game, K-State has stolen 127 bases this season, which is third most in K-State history. This is how you follow the 'Cats': Stay up to date with K-State baseball online at www.kstatesports.com and on the team's social media channels FacebookX formally known as Tweet And Instagram.

