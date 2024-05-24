Bizarre! Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board stops unveiling of T20 World Cup squad. Report claims Reason for dissatisfaction







Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday halted the formal announcement of the squad for the T20 World Cup, as reported by Geo News sources. Naqvi expressed his displeasure over the fact that the selectors did not hold a meeting to discuss the players for the big event in the US and West Indies. “The PCB chief Naqvi had no objection to the names of the players but expressed his displeasure at the selectors for not holding meetings to discuss the players,” Geo News reported citing unnamed sources. According to sources, the Pakistan squad is expected to be announced by the end of the day. The deadline set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to submit the 15-player squad is May 25. Of the 19 teams, Pakistan is the only team that has not announced its squad of 15 players. For the much-awaited tournament, Pakistan is in Group A alongside USA, India, Canada and Ireland. The Men in Green begin their campaign against the US on June 6. They will face arch-rivals India on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Pakistan are currently touring England for their four-match T20I series against England. The first T20I was washed out by rain on Wednesday. For the big event, PCB is looking to rope in former West Indies star Viv Richards as a team mentor. It is believed that PCB's attempt to land Richards was inspired by the 72-year-old's impact and contribution to the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Richards serves as a mentor for the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators. However, PCB faces a major hurdle in their quest to land Richards due to the former batting maestro's existing media commitments for the event. Pakistan squad for England series: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah , Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. Topics mentioned in this article

