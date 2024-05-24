How tennis stars like Andy Murray and Gal Monfils deal with aging





For twenty years, men's tennis basically meant Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Now Federer has retired and a hobbled Nadal is nearing the end. Djokovic won three Grand Slam events last year, but at 36 he is suddenly struggling, even now at No. 1 at the French Open. But under Mount Olympus, life is different for tennis mortals. Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic all won Grand Slam events and are still playing, as are Gal Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Fabio Fognini, Roberto Bautista Agut and Kei Nishikori, players who once reached the top 10. These players are still wrestling under limited circumstances, much lower in the rankings than during their rest days. These old gentlemen of the court, all 34 to 39 years old, win a few matches here and there without much chance of regaining their former glory, but they keep grinding.

Now only Monfils, at 36th place, is even in the top 50. Murray is 75th, while Bautista Agut, Wawrinka, Fognini and Gasquet are from 80th to 124th. Cilic has dropped to 1,063rd but has just undergone a second knee operation in the hope of making a comeback, while Nishikori is ranked 347th and is still aiming to get back on the field. (The miraculous inverse of all this is Adrian Mannarino, who suddenly entered the top 20 for the first time this year at the age of 35.)

Every day I ask myself why I still do this, Monfils said with a laugh, before citing his passion for the game as his motivation. (He has an extra incentive: his wife Elina Svitolina, who is 29 and still in the WTA top 20, gives me a lot of encouragement.)

Maybe one of these players can pull a Jimmy Connors. In 1991, at the age of 39 and plagued by injuries, Connors, long written off as a contender, entered the US Open ranked 174th and stormed his way to the semifinals, coming from behind twice and in five sets won. He may be better known for that than for winning eight majors, noted broadcaster Patrick McEnroe, who lost a two-sets-to-love lead to Connors in the first round that year.

It's highly unlikely you could do that in today's more physically demanding match, McEnroe said, with the possible exception of Murray performing well at Wimbledon. Most of them don't think I want to make one big run, he added. They play because they have been doing it all their lives and can make a good living from it. And it's still a damn good job to have. McEnroe said it was easier for these players to accept the shortcomings caused by age than Federer or Nadal, who played every match and tournament expecting to win. These players may not realistically expect to have won in five sets against youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner, but they are not going to give in. he said. They respect themselves, their opponents and the game.

Murray is such a realist. He is always quick to show frustration with himself on the field and still experiences disappointment with every defeat. But he said you have to accept that there may no longer be a deep run at Grand Slams.

What I do, trying to play at the highest level, is incredibly challenging, said the ever-outspoken Murray. After working so hard to get back on the field after hip surgery, he's now just trying to enjoy the experience. Even the work and education, he added. Bautista Agut said motivation changed as he got older. It took me a while to understand that my situation is not the same as it used to be, he said. I don't have to be focused on winning tournaments or getting back into the top 10. My goal now is to enjoy tennis, enjoy the things I practice and try to do that on the court. And while Wawrinka is still looking for the intense emotions he believes only comes from winning a big match in a major tournament, he continues to play for similar reasons. “I know I'm lucky,” he said. I love the game and the process, and I'm still motivated to try to improve myself.

While Gasquet said he tried to adapt by coming to the net more like Federer as he got older, Wawrinka refused. “I am confident in my fitness,” he said. Monfils tried to play more aggressively, but it was an unnatural attack. It's not my game, and that's why it's difficult to change at the end of my career, he said. Instead, I work very hard to maintain my speed on the field. Carlos Costa, Andrey Rublev's coach, said that as players get older, they can practice for less time or with less intensity between matches. It takes more time to warm up and cool down, and it's more hectic on the body, he said. Because even minor injuries take longer to recover, players must plan their schedule carefully, perhaps reducing the number of consecutive tournaments in which they play, Costa added. Of course the end comes for everyone. When John Isner retired last summer at age 38, he said it was more about his health than results. “I love to compete, and even though some of the losses are devastating, I wanted to keep giving myself opportunities,” he said. But I won't miss how hard it was to get my body ready, warm up, then exercise, then cool down. Then I broke my wrist. When it became difficult to even stay on the field, the decision was easy.

Each player has their own perspective. For Gasquet, he said it would be his body, and not the results, that would tell him it was time to leave. For Bautista Agut, it would be a combination of injuries, travel and the needs of his family. But he said winning still mattered, even lower down the rankings. If I start losing to players, I can't lose, he said. I'm going to think about my retirement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/24/sports/tennis/french-open-players-age.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos