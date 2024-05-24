Indian men's hockey team loses 1-4 to Belgium in the 2023/24 FIH Pro League





~Abhishek scored the only goal for India~ Antwerp, May 24, 2024: The Indian men's hockey team lost 1-4 to Belgium in their second match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on Friday. For India, Abhishek (55') scored the only goal, while for Belgium Felix Denayer (22'), Alexander Hendrickx (34', 60') and Cedric Charlier (49') were on target. In the first conversations it was Belgium that looked more dangerous; However, they came up against a well-organized Indian defense unit, which absorbed the pressure well. Just past the halfway point of the quarter, the Indian team started to shift gears and pushed Belgium back into their half, with a few attacks from the right. With both teams unable to break the deadlock, the first quarter ended 0-0. Both teams started the second quarter well and aligned in the early exchanges. India earned a penalty corner within the first three minutes of the quarter but could not find the back of the net as Harmanpreet's shot was well blocked by the Belgian goalkeeper. However, with eight minutes remaining, Felix Denayer (22') gave Belgium a 1-0 lead after finding the back of the net when in space inside the area and finishing from close range. Despite repeated attacks, India could not close the deficit going into the break. India started the match aggressively after the break, but the Belgian defense continued to hold the fort. The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both sides, but it was Belgium who doubled their lead through Alexander Hendrickx (34'), after successfully converting a penalty corner. At the end of the third quarter, Belgium led India 2-0. With fifteen minutes left on the clock, India started to show urgency. But it was Belgium that extended the lead to 3-0 when Cedric Charlier (49') scored a fine field goal. With five minutes to go, Abhishek (55') found the back of the net. Towards the end of the match, Belgium were awarded a penalty that was successfully converted by Alexander Hendrickx (60'). The match ended with Belgium winning 4–1. Notably, Jarmanpreet Singh completed 100 international matches during the match against Belgium. The Indian men's hockey team will next take on Belgium again at 7:45 PM IST on May 25. All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema and additionally all matches in India will be telecast on Sports18 – Khel.

