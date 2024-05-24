Life during and after exercise





Allianz has been a partner of the Paralympic Movement since 2006. Allianz launched TeamAllianz, a program focused on Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which gained significant momentum in 2021 when Allianz became the global insurance partner for the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. “As part of this partnership, we are committed to caring for athletes and their unmet needs,” explains Eike Brgel, Global Head of Olympic & Paralympic Program at Allianz. The International Olympic Committee highlighted the financial difficulties many athletes face during and after their competitive years, a concern that Allianz wanted to help address. The life of a top athlete is far from the typical 9-to-5 job; it is all-encompassing. Athletes often adjust every aspect of their lives to optimize performance, from nutrition to their social activities, travel and training schedules. When their athletic career ends, it can feel like their entire existence has come to a standstill. Many are no longer primarily identified as athletes but struggle, leading to vulnerability to depression and other challenges as they attempt to forge a new path. Our commitment is realized by providing career support to athletes and para-athletes,” explains Nadja Gruber, head of the Olympic & Paralympic Partnership People Pillar. The Athlete Hiring Initiative was launched in 2021 and an Allianz Athlete Career Conference was held in 2022. That conference was the first where a top partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements hosted a career event for athletes and para-athletes worldwide. A Talent Pool was then created where active and retired athletes and Para-athletes can express interest in pursuing a career with Allianz careers.allianz.com, outside the competitive sports arena. Although experience at the Olympic or Paralympic Games is not a requirement, competitors must have competed at a national level in their sport. Allianz recruiters then help athletes find work that matches their skills and mentality. Members of the Talent Pool also have access to learning and career development courses. That's how Ian Seidenfeld found his way to Allianz. After completing a double major in finance and entrepreneurial management at the University of Minnesota, the 22-year-old initially approached Allianz looking for sponsorship. “I came across this program and it turned out to be a perfect fit,” Ian recalls with a laugh. His journey through the Athlete Hiring Initiative has allowed him to balance his sporting ambitions with a budding career in finance. Ian attended the Athlete Career Conference and became part of the Talent Pool. After this he found a job at Allianz Life US. He later became part of the athletes of Team Allianz. Ian is full of praise for the Allianz programme. It's not just about the supportive conditions of the program and the study opportunities offered to advance your career, but also about the incredible support I receive from my colleagues. They are always interested and understanding and go above and beyond what you can expect from their support.

