Ellie Masera earns IWLCA All-American First Team honors





NORTH BOROUGH, MASS. Stony Brook women's lacrosse Ellie sister has been included in the IWLCA All-American First Team, the organization announced Thursday afternoon. A 2024 Tewaaraton Award finalist, Masera capped a stellar four-year career at Stony Brook. She was selected with the third pick of the 2024 Athletes Unlimited College Draft, becoming the second player in program history to be drafted into the league. Masera was named CAA Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season and was named CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Performer following the Seawolves' 9-6 championship victory over Drexel. She was also selected to the USA Lacrosse All-American First Team and is only the second player in program history to be named a Tewaaraton finalist. The All-CAA First Teamer recorded 117 points (77 goals, 40 assists) and 145 draw controls (SBU single-season record) in 19 games this season. She is in 11th placee in the country in draw controls per match (7.6), second in goals per match (77), sixth in goals per match (4.1), first in points (117), second in points per match (6.2), first in shots per match (9.9), and first in shots on target per match (7.1). She led the CAA in goals, goals per game, points, points per game, shots and shots per game. Additionally, Masera was named to the IWLCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region First Team and was selected to the Inside Lacrosse All-American First Team. She scored her 200 earlier this seasone career goal in a win over Rutgers on April 9, becoming just the sixth player in program history to reach 200 career goals. In the CAA Tournament semifinals at Elon, Masera eclipsed 300 points for her career and 100 points this season. She was the fifth player in program history to score more than 300 points in their career and the sixth player to score 100 points or more in a single season. She finished her career with 390 draw controls, the most in Stony Brook history, and set a Stony Brook single-season record with 145 draw controls in 2024. If you'd like to take a look at the Seawolves women's lacrosse program, follow alongFacebook,TweetAndInstagram.

