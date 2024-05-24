Notre Dame football analysis: The six most intriguing players of the summer

Even now, his No. 68 overall ranking per Rivals in the class of 2021 is the highest of any Irish offensive lineman on the current roster until freshman tackle Guerby Lambert (No. 37 in 2024) reports for summer school/workouts on June 9.

He had the flair and personality to match the unmistakable pedigree. The offensive guard from Clarkston, Michigan, is the son of a former NFL defensive lineman ( Marc Spindler ) and received tremendous recruiting love that is rare for an interior line position.

Rocco Spindler walked through the doors of Notre Dame in the winter of 2021 as an early enrollee brimming with star power.

Spindler has always had the power. His challenge is to add precision to the equation in equal measure. His battle figures to make both Spindler and Coogan better and perhaps raise the floor for Notre Dame's position group, where most of the unknowns and doubts arise heading into the summer

But he was able to show second-year offensive line coaching Joe Rudolf enough in the spring that ND's only offensive lineman is starting with a full season on his resume, classmate Pat Coogan will have to fend off a fully healthy Spindler to keep his job at left guard.

Spindler had not recovered 100 percent physically in the spring from a knee injury in November that cut short his season in Game 10 of 2023 after winning the right guard job in last year's training camp.

Excluded from this list were the 20 missing pieces from June spring football freshmen like Lambert, eight players who missed the spring entirely or were severely limited, etc. Our five most impactful players list from that group was published in April.

And summer begins for Notre Dame's returnees with a report date of June 2, just two weeks after Spindler earned his ND degree at the end of his freshman year.

That the 6-foot-4, 324-pound senior stayed out of the transfer portal the past two springs when a starting job wasn't imminent, opting to fight for his spot on the Irish depth chart is just one of the reasons he tops the list of Within ND Sports six players of summer intrigue.

Shortly before his grandfather, George Spindler , who died in July 2019, Rocco visited George in the hospital and whispered a secret in his ear. And then it was time to choose a school: Notre Dame.

2. Jordan Botelho, Vyper End

The graduating senior from Hawaii showed signs in the spring that his flourish in the final two games of 2023, which included winning Sun Bowl Defensive Player of the Dame honors, may not have been an outlier but rather a precursor to what's to come in 2024 could unfold for the incumbent starter. .

And maybe some growing pains last season were part of his natural evolution after all.

Remember, Botelho came to Notre Dame as a Rivals250 prospect and the No. 1 rated player out of Hawaii and the No. 11 inside linebacker nationally in the 2020 class, knowing he would be moved to the defensive line.

And then he alternated between defensive end and outside linebacker for most of his career until settling for vyper last season. He also had to learn how to channel his admirably tough but reckless style into a more mature, consistent approach, which he has.

So maybe his final season will be the moment he puts it all together.

If he does, the Irish will have a formidable rotation at the position at Botelho junior Junior Tuihalamaka and sophomores Boubacar Traore. And if he doesn't, watch out for Traore.

3. Steve Angeli, quarterback

With Duke transfer Riley Leonard While in an ankle brace recovering from a second surgery for most of spring football, junior Angeli got most of the No. 1 reps and took advantage. Just like he did in the Sun Bowl last December when he recorded the highest pass efficiency rating in (at least) 50 years by an Irish QB in his first start, as starter Sam Hartman withdrew from the bowl.

But how does Angeli get the most out of second-team reps if Leonard, as expected, beats Angeli in August and if Leonard remains completely healthy throughout his final collegiate season?

The same mentality that kept Angeli out of the transfer portal at the end of April applies here. Position yourself to win the starting job in 2025, but be prepared for that to happen in 2024 if conditions dictate.

The drive, that positive chemistry, would not only help Angeli develop this fall no matter how many game reps he gets, but also make the entire quarterback room better and tighter.

You know, we never have to talk about the depth chart in my room, ND coach Gino Guidugli said back in April, because if you recruit guys with great character and see the world through a realistic lens, you don't have to tell them because they know where they stand.

They're watching the same movie. They get everyone's grades during every training session. They know what they need to work on. They know what they are better at than the other. And I tell them, it's not you versus him. It's yourself against yourself. He has no control over what you do with your representatives while you are there.

At the end of the day, it's just like golf. It's them versus them. You have to go out, you have to operate, you have to lead. But that guy, they all want to be the starting quarterback, but that guy competing for the job, he has no influence on what you do with your reps, how you prepare and what kind of energy you bring to practice every day.

4. Josh Burnham, Defensive End

Burnham was a quarterback by necessity in high school and a linebacker by choice at Traverse City (Mich.) Central, and good enough at both to be named Rivals' 2021 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and a four-star inside linebacker prospect .

Field defense end, where Ohio State transfers Javontae Jean-Baptiste which came to fruition last season is Burnham's third college position heading into his third collegiate season.

Ahead of the former inside linebacker and vyper end at his newest position is Duke grad transfer RJ Oben. On the depth chart at the end of the field, the spring prodigy in the freshman class is chasing him. Bryce Young.

And yet the 6-4, 252-pound junior still feels like an emerging player and perhaps good enough to take pressure off Oben. At the very least, Burnham is part of a rotation with a lot of potential at a position that should emerge this fall, given the proven firepower the Irish D-line has on the interior with All-American nose guard Howard Cross III and defensive equipment Riley Mills.