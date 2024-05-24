Air Force hockey captain Luke Robinson earns post-graduate NCAA scholarship, hockey future uncertain | Air Force Sports





Former Air Force senior hockey defenseman Luke Robinson earned a post-graduate scholarship from the NCAA, the team announced last week. Robinson is working on a Master of Science in Business Analytics from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business and is the first Falcon hockey player since Pierce Pluemer in 2020 to receive a post-doctoral scholarship from the NCAA. The last Falcon to earn one in any sport was baseball player Stevan Fairburn, Jr., in 2022. Air Force officials could not confirm whether Robinson will skate for the Fighting Irish next season. In his second year as captain in Air Force hockey this past season, Robinson helped the Falcons post an 18-9-1 overall record and a 15-10-1 record in the Atlantic Hockey America Conference. The team finished fourth in the league last season, earned a first-round bye and hosted a postseason series against fifth seed American International College for the first time since 2020. Robinson had 10 points for the Falcons in the 2023-24 season, scoring twice and earning eight assists. In his four years with the program, he played in 118 of a possible 122 career games and had four goals, 16 assists and 20 points. His 132 career blocked shots were the most of any active-duty Air Force player. He played a crucial role in an Air Force penalty kill that ranked sixth in the nation at 84.8%. Forty-two student athletes – 21 men and 21 women – will receive scholarships from the NCAA. The scholarships are worth $10,000 each and are awarded to student-athletes who plan to pursue advanced degrees in graduate or professional school. The student-athletes will be judged on academics, athletics and community service, team officials said in a news release. Robinson was one of three Falcons to enter the college hockey transfer portal, which closed on May 14, along with classmate Sam Brennan and former freshman Owen Baumgartner. According to team officials, Brennan is attending the University of Texas at Austin and will not continue his hockey career. Baumgartner, a talented young defender, committed to Augustana University in South Dakota.

