CWI and JCA partner to give young cricket fans a taste of international action

It is no secret that many in the region believe that Roston Chase does not have enough quality to have been selected in the 15-man West Indies squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But Chase can worry less about those critics as he focuses more on delivering the goods leading up to and during the global showpiece from June 1 to 29.

Despite lacking the power of his big counterparts, Chase has proven he can be effective in the game's shortest format. Since his debut at the 2021 World Cup, he has so far played 12 T20Is for the West Indies, amassing 143 runs at a strike rate of 110.0, with 10 wickets for 212 runs to his name.

The 32-year-old, who recently captained the Windies 'A' team to a 3-2 series win against Nepal, and currently serves as vice-captain to captain Brandon King for the regional side's three matches. up series against South Africa, is confident in his abilities regardless of what others think.

People may not necessarily know the intricate details involved in playing a cricket match. I'm not one of the big superstars who can hit the ball 100 yards or bowl at 90 miles per hour or take a five-wicket haul or anything like that, but I think I still play a key role in the team. Chase said in an interview with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

So people tend to see me joining in here and say, 'Chase is no good.' But I know what I can do, my teammates know what I can do and the coaches know what I can do. But at the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion, he added.

With 49 Test matches to his name, Chases' credentials in that format speak for themselves as he has been a regular middle-order batsman since his debut in 2016. He is one of only four West Indians, after Denis Atkinson, Collie Smith and Garry Sobers, to achieve a five-wicket haul and score a hundred in a Test, a feat he achieved in his second Test, at Sabina Park .

The Barbados rose to prominence in T20s during the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, when he finished as the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after amassing a total of 446 runs and 10 wickets. He also assisted St Lucia Kings to the final, their second in CPL history in that 2021 season.

That performance resulted in his inclusion in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played the final three matches in the West Indies' failed campaign as they were eliminated in the group stages. He then played for the Windies in a 3-0 defeat to India in February 2022, before being dropped from the T20 line-up for just over a year.

Now back in the team, Chase is determined to prove his worth with both bat and ball, and his performance in the opening match against South Africa on Thursday further underlined that.

The spin-throwing right-hander played an anchor role in the West Indian innings, scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 32, before returning to take one wicket for 12 runs from two overs, in the 28-run win at Sabina Park.

“I know I don't have a lot of variations, so I try to think as quickly as possible and I try to be as smart as possible, especially with the ball. I know my role is friendly.” of the powerplay bowler, so I think that's probably one of the toughest jobs outside of death bowling,” Chase shared.

“You have to want to play the power game. It is a tough job but I always try to go into it with a clear mind and strong faith, he noted.

With the World Cup now exactly a week away, Chase pointed out that the West Indies, who will co-host with the United States, need to fine-tune their comprehensive approach against the Proteas.

The second and third meetings are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, also in Kingston. West Indies, who won T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, will open their World Cup account against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana.

I think this is the time to use our tactics and strategies the right way and get the guys laughing,” Chase stated.

Obviously the areas where we have been weak in the last few series, in terms of controlling the power play in the bowling aspect, I think that is one area. Once we tend to do well in the game, we usually come out on top. he ended.