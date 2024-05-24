Sports
CWI and JCA partner to give young cricket fans a taste of international action
It is no secret that many in the region believe that Roston Chase does not have enough quality to have been selected in the 15-man West Indies squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. But Chase can worry less about those critics as he focuses more on delivering the goods leading up to and during the global showpiece from June 1 to 29.
Despite lacking the power of his big counterparts, Chase has proven he can be effective in the game's shortest format. Since his debut at the 2021 World Cup, he has so far played 12 T20Is for the West Indies, amassing 143 runs at a strike rate of 110.0, with 10 wickets for 212 runs to his name.
The 32-year-old, who recently captained the Windies 'A' team to a 3-2 series win against Nepal, and currently serves as vice-captain to captain Brandon King for the regional side's three matches. up series against South Africa, is confident in his abilities regardless of what others think.
People may not necessarily know the intricate details involved in playing a cricket match. I'm not one of the big superstars who can hit the ball 100 yards or bowl at 90 miles per hour or take a five-wicket haul or anything like that, but I think I still play a key role in the team. Chase said in an interview with Cricket West Indies (CWI).
So people tend to see me joining in here and say, 'Chase is no good.' But I know what I can do, my teammates know what I can do and the coaches know what I can do. But at the end of the day, everyone has their own opinion, he added.
With 49 Test matches to his name, Chases' credentials in that format speak for themselves as he has been a regular middle-order batsman since his debut in 2016. He is one of only four West Indians, after Denis Atkinson, Collie Smith and Garry Sobers, to achieve a five-wicket haul and score a hundred in a Test, a feat he achieved in his second Test, at Sabina Park .
The Barbados rose to prominence in T20s during the 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, when he finished as the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after amassing a total of 446 runs and 10 wickets. He also assisted St Lucia Kings to the final, their second in CPL history in that 2021 season.
That performance resulted in his inclusion in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he played the final three matches in the West Indies' failed campaign as they were eliminated in the group stages. He then played for the Windies in a 3-0 defeat to India in February 2022, before being dropped from the T20 line-up for just over a year.
Now back in the team, Chase is determined to prove his worth with both bat and ball, and his performance in the opening match against South Africa on Thursday further underlined that.
The spin-throwing right-hander played an anchor role in the West Indian innings, scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 32, before returning to take one wicket for 12 runs from two overs, in the 28-run win at Sabina Park.
“I know I don't have a lot of variations, so I try to think as quickly as possible and I try to be as smart as possible, especially with the ball. I know my role is friendly.” of the powerplay bowler, so I think that's probably one of the toughest jobs outside of death bowling,” Chase shared.
“You have to want to play the power game. It is a tough job but I always try to go into it with a clear mind and strong faith, he noted.
With the World Cup now exactly a week away, Chase pointed out that the West Indies, who will co-host with the United States, need to fine-tune their comprehensive approach against the Proteas.
The second and third meetings are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, also in Kingston. West Indies, who won T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, will open their World Cup account against Papua New Guinea on June 2 in Guyana.
I think this is the time to use our tactics and strategies the right way and get the guys laughing,” Chase stated.
Obviously the areas where we have been weak in the last few series, in terms of controlling the power play in the bowling aspect, I think that is one area. Once we tend to do well in the game, we usually come out on top. he ended.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportsmax.tv/cricket/cricket-windies/item/147325-cwi-jca-partner-to-give-young-cricket-enthusiasts-taste-of-international-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi is active in Yogyakarta when PDI-P holds national working meeting in Jakarta
- Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai actor Firoz Khan dies after suffering a heart attack
- CWI and JCA partner to give young cricket fans a taste of international action
- Northport students named Google Doodle finalists
- The video shows the collapse of the stage during the election campaign in Mexico
- New Jersey was hit by a 2.9 magnitude earthquake near Gladstone again
- China has a plan for its housing crisis. Here's why that's not enough.
- UK unveils £50m fund to strengthen offshore wind supply chain
- Live Nation faces consumer class action lawsuit as well as DOJ lawsuit
- Hoka Memorial Day Sale 2024
- Department of Hawaiian Homelands
- Department of Defense Critical Technology Office Accelerates Software Transition