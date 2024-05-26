East Carolina drops second AAC baseball championship semifinal to Wichita State





Next game: vs. NCAA Regionals 05-31-2024 | Be able to. 31 (Fri) vs NCAA Regionals CLEAR WATER, Fla. Top seed East Carolina crashed out of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship with a 12-2 setback to No. 4 seed Wichita State on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Pirates (43-15) now await their postseason destination, which will be revealed Monday at noon during the NCAA Selection Show airing on ESPN2. Brady Hamilton (2-3) allowed two runs in five innings with six strikeouts for the Shockers. Corey Costello (0-1) allowed five runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings of work for East Carolina (43-15). Jacob Jenkins-Cowart sparked the ECU attack with three hits and two runs scored. The Shockers struck for five runs in the third and four more in the fifth inning to break the game open. In the third, Wichita State drew a pair of bases-loaded walks, scored a pair more runs on a Pirate error and converted a Kam Durnin RBI single. Camden Johnson drove home Mauricio Millan with a sacrifice fly and Lane Haworth hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth. Wichita State then added three more in the eighth inning on two-out RBI hits from Durnin, Seth Stroh and Johnson. Tuesday May 21 Game 1: No. 4 Wichita State 8, No. 5 UAB 2

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina 12, No. 8 Rice 4

Game 3: No. 7 Charlotte 9, No. 2 UTSA 5 (12 innings)

Game 4: No. 3 Tulane 14, No. 6 Florida Atlantic (7 innings) Wednesday May 22 Game 5: Rice 9, UAB 0 (UAB eliminated)

Game 6: Florida Atlantic 12, UTSA 5 Thursday May 23 Game 7: Wichita State 14, East Carolina 4

Game 8: Tulane 7, Charlotte 5 Friday May 24 Game 9: East Carolina 8, Rice 7

Game 10: Florida Atlantic 10, Charlotte 8 Saturday May 25 Game 11: East Carolina 5, Wichita State 4

Game 12: Tulane 13, Florida Atlantic 1 (7 innings)

Game 13: Wichita State 12, East Carolina 2 (8 innings) Sunday May 26 Game 15: Wichita State vs. Tulane | Afternoon | ESPNEWS/ESPN+

