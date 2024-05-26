Liao Three-Peats, Toms and Williamsport make state tennis history

COLUMBIA, Md. – Williamsport became the first public school in Washington County to win an award MPSSAA State Tennis team championship on Saturday at Wilde Lake Tennis Club.

Wildcats senior Lauren Toms capped an undefeated season by capturing the first girls singles state title in county history, Williamsport to Class 1A team honors. The Wildcats scored 15 points and were one point ahead of second-place South Carroll.

“It's a big accomplishment,” Williamsport coach Kate Paylor said. “I knew we had a chance, and when all our kids advanced to the semifinals, I knew we would get some points. It's exciting and something to be proud of, not just for Williamsport in general, but as a county. “

Toms, who finished second in the 1A girls' singles in 2022 and finished third last year, took the crown as the top seed in her senior year. On Friday, she defeated Sharon Martin of Middletown 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and Jovie Breitfeller of Fort Hill 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. On Saturday, she led Friendly's Laylah Webb 3-0 in the first set when Webb had to withdraw with an injury.

“It was a very emotional experience. Being there three times, I really, really wanted it, so when I won, I was initially more shocked and a little bit overwhelmed,” Toms said. “I'm very proud, honestly. It means a lot, especially because I didn't pursue tennis. I started playing football at a young age. It feels good that when I came back and played tennis in high school, I made my mark being able to press and achieve something like this.”

Toms finished 22-0 this season and has gone 46-1 the last two years. Starting this fall, she will play soccer at the Naval Academy.

“It was a relief for her,” Paylor said. “My main focus today was for her to come away with that singles championship. The fact that she achieved it is a huge achievement for her, and she is so happy. The fact that the team won gave her even more more of a good feeling because she had some teammates there with her.”

“States has been very lonely the last two years, I've seen a few teams there the last two years and I only had a coach there,” Toms admitted. “I feed off the encouragement from my teammates, and I think that's what separated our team from everyone else this weekend and why we won.”

Boonsboro junior Hunter Liao became the third player ever to win three MPSSAA state boys singles titles as he cruised to his third straight Class 1A championship. On Friday, Liao defeated St. Michael's Tom Weller 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Harford Tech's Brandon Nguyen 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. In Saturday's title match, he defeated Liberty's Nikhil Andhavarapu 6-1, 6-0.

Liao finished 14-0 in singles this year and is 51-0 in his high school career — without dropping a set.

“He's fun to watch,” Warriors coach Titus Muniz said. “The most important thing is that I've had several parents and coaches compliment him on the way he carries himself. The way he treats his opponents with respect — and he's dominated in high school — but he's not showboating or anything like that , and that also shows his character. It's not just his tennis talent, but also his humility and how he shows the best aspects of the game.”

Williamsport's mixed doubles team of Elizabeth Warren and Aiden Nigh finished second in 1A, while the Wildcats' boys doubles team of Mason Bauer and Luke Miller placed third.

“We knew we had never taken so many players to the state tournament before, and when we saw how they were competing, we knew we had a chance to win as a team and not just as individuals,” Paylor said. “We realized there was more going on here than just the individual matches. I didn't expect (a state team title) at the beginning of the season and that's why I'm very proud of my team.”

Warren and Nigh defeated St. Michael's Tess Weller and Sean Kline 6-3, 6-2 in the 1A mixed doubles quarterfinals and Fallston's Meghan Perez and Jesse Killan 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals Friday. On Saturday they fell in a hard-fought final to Sydney Mossman and Michael Mooney of South Carroll, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Bauer and Miller defeated Washington's Clinton Lankford and Jemes Jimenez 6-1, 6-3 in the 1A boys doubles quarterfinals before losing to Liberty's Arjun Mistry and Hayden Speace 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Friday . In Saturday's third-place match, Bauer and Miller defeated Southern Garrett's Ben Nazelrod and Shane Sisler 6-1, 6-4.

Atlee Hilliard of South Hagerstown was the runner-up in the Class 3A girls singles. On Friday, Hilliard defeated Dulaney's Campbell Andrulot 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Poly's Maria Chen 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals. In Saturday's final, she lost to Reservoir's Kiersten Tambe 6-1, 6-3. Hilliard finished the season with a 14–4 singles record.

Boonsboro's girls doubles team of Larissa Blair and Saumya Padha placed third in 1A. On Friday they defeated North Dorchester's Maddie Tobat and Jules Tobat 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 in the quarter-finals before losing 6-0, 6-1 to South Carroll's Caroline Aliftiras and Audrey in the semi-finals Lillycrop. In Saturday's third-place match, they defeated Allegany's Maya Hare and Danica Knight 6-3, 6-0.

Blair teamed with then-senior Cami Row to win the state girls doubles title last year.

“They did a really good job,” Muniz said. Larissa's return with a new partner and return to the United States was impressive. Saumya played singles until a few weeks before the tournament season, but she felt the best way to have success in the postseason was to play doubles. They formed a good partnership and it was fun to watch.”