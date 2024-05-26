Soraya is a star in the semi-finals in Poland





May 26, 2024 | Paul Stimpson Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska reached the semi-finals of the WTT Youth Contender Wladyslawowo in Poland on her international debut. The youngster (pictured above) was one of nine London Academy players to take part in the event, winning three of her four group matches in the Under-13 Girls' Singles. She then got past two more opponents to set up a semi-final against second seed Aleksandra Nawrocka of the host nation, where her run ended. Nawrocka went on to win the match. In the same age group, Assil Sarri and Serene Rahmani-Walentynska both played one group match, but it was not enough to reach the knockouts. In the corresponding boys' category, Zacharia Sarri was also unable to get out of the groups. Sienna Jetha was a quarterfinalist in the U15 Mixed Doubles, alongside Noah Vitel from France. They were the fifth seeds and lost to the fourth seeds from Chinese Taipei, who went on to win the silver medals. Shahuraj Nimse & Alisha Dutta reached the last 32, while the other English duos dropped out in the first round. Jetha also reached the last 16 of the Under-15 Girls' Singles. She was seeded fifth and lost to the 11th seed, from Belgium. Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska and Dutta reached the last 32, while Assil Sarri and Mauli Shah went out in the groups. Parsa Yamin In the U15 Boys' Singles, Parsa Yamin reached the last 32 and went out to seventh seed Italy, while Nimse reached the last 64. In the Under-17s, Dutta reached the round of 64 in the girls' draw, while Shah and Jetha went out in the pools – the latter after a three-way countback. Among the boys, Nimse and Yamin dropped out in the group stage. Zacharia Sarri and Serene Rahmani-Walentynska both won a match in their respective Under-11 campaigns but went out in the groups. Results Singles for boys under 17

Qualification group 4

Patryk Zyworonek (POL) vs Shahuraj Nimse 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-4)

Ulziibat Munkhulzii (MGL) bt Nimse 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-5) Qualification group 24

Matt Closet (BEL) with Parsa Yamin 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-9)

Yamin vs Tymon Witkowski (POL) 3-1 (11-4, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9)

Mateusz Gawlas (POL) vs Yamin 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-4) Singles for girls under 17

Qualification group 10

Loy Ming Ying (SGP) vs Alisha Dutta 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-3)

Dutta with Anna Malewicz (POL) 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-3) Qualification group 15

Sienna Jetha vs Julia Czaja (POL) 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 12-10)

Julia Rogulska (POL) vs Jetha 3-1 (11-8, 11-7, 11-13, 11-6) Qualification group 16

Lessia Lewyckyk (BEL) vs Mauli Shah 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-8)

Oliwia Osinska (POL) vs Shah 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-3) Round of 64

Natalia Brzezinska (POL) with Dutta 3-0 (11-6, 11-3, 11-6) Singles for boys under 15 years old

Qualification group 12

Wojciech Szymczak (POL) vs Parsa Yamin 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-7)

Yamin vs Jakub Hubka (POL) 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 14-12) Qualification group 16

Szymon Flaumenhaft (POL) vs Shahuraj Nimse 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-7)

Nimse vs Michal Walasek (POL) 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-2) Round of 64

Yamin vs Viktor Paruch 3-0 (11-0, 11-6, 11-0)

Mateusz Orszulak (POL) vs Nimse 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-6) Round of 32

Nicholas Fama (ITA) vs Yamin 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-6) Singles for girls under 15 years old

Qualification group 5

Sienna Jetha and Greta Kowalik (POL) 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3)

Jetha bt Helena Pulawska (POL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-4) Qualification group 7

Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska v Wanessa Kulczycka (POL) 3-1 (9-11, 12-10, 12-10, 12-10)

Rahmani-Walentynska bt Aida Kaveckyte (LTU) 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-9) Qualification group 11

Kathe De Meyer (BEL) against Mauli Shah 3-0 (11-5, 12-10, 14-12)

Karolina Bialk (POL) vs Shah 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-4) Qualification group 16

Nicol Bartoszko (POL) vs Assil Sarri 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6)

Zuzanna Wieczorek (POL) with Sarri 3-0 (11-5, 14-12, 11-2) Qualification group 18

Aleksandra Nawrocka (POL) with Alisha Dutta 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-4)

Dutta defeated Natalia Wszolek (POL) 3-2 (5-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6) Round of 32

Jetha bt Valerie Lonski (EST) 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-5)

Gabriela Pulecka (POL) with Rahmani-Walentynska 3-2 (9-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8, 12-10)

Emilia Twardawa (POL) vs Dutta 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) Round of 16

Kathe De Meyer (BEL) with Jetha 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8) Singles for boys under 13

Qualification group 5

Tymoteusz Wieczorek (POL) vs Zacharia Sarri 3-1 (9-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9)

Jakub Pankowski (POL) with Sarri 3-2 (8-11, 13-11, 13-11, 7-11, 11-6)

Olaf Glanert (POL) defeated Sarri 3-0 (11-7, 11-1, 11-8)

Karol Kacmarczyk (POL) with Sarri 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11-7) Singles for girls under 13

Qualification group 4

Helena Pulawska (POL) vs Assil Sarri 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7)

Natalia Wszolek (POL) with Sarri 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-7)

Sarri vs Antonina Oelrich (POL) 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-3)

Emilia Goral (POL) with Sarri 3-2 (10-12, 17-15, 11-8, 11-13, 11-8) Qualification group 5

Hanna Szymanska (POL) v Serene Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-9)

Malgorzata Poreba (POL) vs Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 12-10)

Rahmani-Walentynska v Aleksandra Kuluza (POL) 3-2 (11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9)

Julia Zalewska (POL) vs Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-3) Qualification group 6

Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska v Anelia Jablonska (POL) 3-1 (7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8)

Rahmani-Walentynska v Natalia Czarnecka (POL) 3-2 (8-11, 11-2, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9)

Rahmani-Walentynska v Wiktoria Poreba (POL) 3-0 (11-1, 11-7, 11-6)

Amelia Pulawska (POL) with Rahmani-Walentynska 3-1 (11-13, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8) Round of 16

Soraya Rahmani-Walentynska v Julia Zalewska (POL) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-7) Quarterfinals

Rahmani-Walentynska v Wiktoria Nowak (POL) 3-1 (11-5, 9-11, 14-12, 12-10) Semi-finals

Aleksandra Nawrocka (POL) vs Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4) Boys singles under 11 years old

Qualification group 4

Zacharia Sarri vs. Karol Szulc (POL) 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9)

Ignacy Utylski (POL) with Sarri 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-0)

Antoni Szarmach (POL) defeated Sarri 3-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-6) Singles for girls under 11 years old

Qualification group 3

Anelia Jablonska (POL) v Serene Rahmani-Walentynska 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6)

Rahmani-Walentynska v Lena Rudo (POL) 3-2 (8-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9)

Aleksandra Kaluza (POL) with Rahmani-Walentynska 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 14-16, 11-8, 11-3) Mixed doubles under 15 years

Round of 64

Marika Chrachol & Tomasz Kaluza (POL) vs Zacharia Sarri & Assil Sarri 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4)

Gabriela Pulecka & Maciej Ciosmak (POL) vs Parsa Yamin & Mauli Shah 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-5)

Shahuraj Nimse & Alisha Dutta bt Leon Krawczyk & Natalia Wszolek (POL) 3-2 (12-14, 11-8, 4-11, 11-6, 11-2) Round of 32

Noah Vitel (FRA) & Sienna Jetha bt Wiktor Rudolf & Natasza Rudolf (POL) 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9)

Jakub Turecki & Aleksandra Nawrocka (POL) bt Nimse & Dutta 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-4) Round of 16

Vitel & Jetha bt Wanessa Kulczycka & Samuel Michna (POL) 3-2 (6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 14-12) Quarterfinals

Chen Yi-Jiu & Chen Min-Hsin (TPE) vs Vitel & Jetha 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-9)

