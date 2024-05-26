Colonels Run-Rule McNeese for second consecutive SLC tournament title

Next game: at TBA 05-31-2024 | Be able to. 31 (Fri) bee TBA History

Hammond, La. The No. 2 Nicholls State University baseball team capped off another perfect tournament with a dominant performance against No. 5 McNeese in the SLC Championship game, with the offense racking up 16 hits while Dylan Farley turned in a complete game and led the Colonels to a second straight title with a 15-1 victory in seven innings Saturday night over Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

The title is the Colonels' third since joining Southland in 1992. Nicholls won in 1998 and in 2023, extending the postseason tournament winning streak to eight games for consecutive championships.

While Farley McNeese (32-27) held scoreless the rest of the game after surrendering a home run in the first inning, Colonel's offense came alive in the second when Parker Coddou hit a three-run homer to give Nicholls the lead for good. Coddou homered twice in the game and was one of six Colonels to have a multi-hit day. Every player in the lineup recorded at least one goal.

Farley, making his first start since April 24, struck out six in the complete-game victory. He allowed four hits and issued six free passes, but ultimately stranded a total of nine batters.

Nicholls extended the lead in the fourth then Gerardo Villarreal doubled in the right center hole, driving inward Edgar Alvarez And Kaden Amundson . The Colonel catcher reached on an error before Alvarez hit his 21st double of the season, putting runners in scoring position.

The Colonels broke the game open in the fifth with six runs, taking an 11-1 lead and bringing the run rule into play. Macrae Kendrick And Narvin Booker Jr. started the scoring with RBI doubles down the opposite lines, then Amundson singled for an 8-1 lead. Coddouthen took a 1-2 throw and sent it over the right-center wall. Basil Williams ended the inning with an RBI single.

The defense also played a major role in the championship victory. With the bases loaded and one out in the third, Coddou made a running catch over the shoulder into shallow center. On the next pitch, Villarreal smothered a hard liner with a diving stop at third base and beat the runner to base, keeping the lead at 3-1.

McNeese loaded the bases again in the sixth thanks to two walks and an error, but Farley took matters into his own hands by striking out Braley Hollins to preserve the 10-run cushion.

In the top of the seventh, Felix added to the lead with a two-run double, Kendrick followed with his own run-scoring double and Booker Jr. drove in the final run on a sacrifice fly.

Farley previously issued a two-out walk in the second half Drake Anderson fielded a grounder at second base and fired to Alvarez to initiate the dog-pile.

Villarreal led the charge with a 3-for-5 day, while Coddou totaled five RBI. Felix, Anderson, MaCrae and Booker Jr. scored two hits each.

For McNeese, Cooper Hext had the early solo home run while Chase Keeton had two hits. Four Cowboys saw time on the mound, with Zach Voss suffering the setback in his second start of the day.

Nicholls becomes the sixth repeat champion in Southland Tournament history and the first since Sam Houston (2016-17). The 14-point deficit equaled the largest in the history of the Southland Championship, and the 15 points also equaled a Championship record.

The Colonels await their regional draw for the NCAA Baseball Championship, which will be announced during the tournament's selection show on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

ALL TOURNAMENT

Basil Williams OR – MVP

Edgar Alvarez 1B

Parker Coddou SS

Dylan Farley P

Garrett Felix BY

Gerardo Villarreal 3B