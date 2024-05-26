NOW PLAYING: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship





The US Amateur Four-Ball Championship returns this week from May 25 to 29 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Last week, Sarah Lim and Asterisk Talley won the 2024 US Women's Four-Ball Amateur Championship at Oak Hills Country Club. The US Amateur Four-Ball, the newest USGA championship, was first played in 2015 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. The event, which has no age restriction, is open to people with a Handicap Index of 5.4 or lower. It is one of 14 national championships held annually by the USGA, 10 of which are amateur-only. Exempt sides Nathan Smith/Todd White (2015 US Amateur Four-Ball Champions)

Benjamin Baxter / Andrew Buchanan (2016 US Amateur Four-Ball Champions)

Scott Harvey / Todd Mitchell (2019 US Amateur Four-Ball Champions)

Chad Wilfong/Davis Womble (2022 US Amateur Four-Ball Champions)

Drew Kittleson / Drew Stoltz (2022 and 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball runner-up)

Evan Beck/Dan Walters (2022 U.S. Amateur Fourball Semifinalists)

Carter Loflin / Wells Williams (2022 and 2023 U.S. Amateur Foursome semifinalists)

Cohen Trolio / Joseph Deraney (both members of the squad are among the top 400 points leaders in the World Amateur Golf Ranking)

Hunter Swanson/Maxwell Lange (2023 U.S. Amateur Fourball quarterfinalists)

Jeff Koch/Simon Miller (special exemption by the USGA)

Maxwell Scodro/Charles Waddell (special waiver by the USGA)

Jackson Herrington/Blades Brown (2023 U.S. Amateur Fourball quarterfinalists)

Bryce Haney / Tyler Goecke (2023 U.S. Amateur Foursome semifinalists) Last year University of California-Berkeley teammates Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng of the People's Republic of China defeated Drew Kittleson and Drew Stoltz, 2 and 1, to claim the 8th U.S. Amateur Four-Ball title at Kiawah Island, SC Club's Cassique. It was the second consecutive championship match loss for Kittleson, the 2008 U.S. Amateur runner-up, and Stoltz, a Sirius/XM PGA Tour Radio host. Du and Zheng competed just days after the Golden Bears narrowly missed qualifying for the NCAA Championships in Arizona. What the champion receives – A gold medal

– Retention of the US Amateur Four-Ball Trophy for one year

– 10 year exemption from the US Amateur Four-Ball Championship (provided the side remains intact)

– Exemption for each team member for the 2024 US Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club, in Chaska, Minnesota.

– Waivers for the 2024 US Junior Amateur, US MId-Amateur and US Senior Amateur, if age eligible Scheme – Saturday May 25 (18 holes, stroke play)

– Sunday May 26 (18 holes, stroke play)

– Monday May 27 (round of 32, match play)

– Tuesday May 28 (round of 16/quarter-final matches)

– Wednesday May 29 (Semi-finals/Championship match) Future US Amateur Four Ball Sites 2025: Plainfield Country Club, Edison, NJ (May 17-21)

2026: Desert Mountain Club, Scottsdale, Arizona (May 16-20)

2037: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Oregon. (Date to be determined)

