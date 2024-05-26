England and Chelsea football star Lauren James is leading the campaign to stop online hate against female footballers

Lauren James of Chelsea and England at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Apollo Theatre … [+] on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Social media can be a great outlet for teams and athletes to grow their fan base. However, many athletes, especially female athletes, are the target of persistent toxic comments. With a noticeable increase in negative social media related to women's football, Visa, sponsor of the UEFA Womens Champion League finalhas attracted English national football and Chelsea star, LaurenJames, as spokesperson for their campaign to drown out the hate with strong messages of support.

According to Dr. Lauren Burch who studies digital and social media communications and marketing within the sports industry. Online abuse is a widespread problem, not just in sports, but across the professional world. There are deeper-rooted problems in the online communication process, with gendered structures within sport and perceived anonymity making people less inhibited from posting offensive or hateful messages.

Visa, the first ever UEFA sponsor dedicated to women's football in 2018, conducted their own investigation into social media abuse related to women's football. Their findings show that almost one in ten (9%) of online comments during the last international tournaments were hate speech, amounting to more than 38,000 posts in Britain, France and Spain.

With them Visa Pep Talks Through the social media campaign, Visa is asking for support from the British and international community to increase online support for women's football and drown out the negativity.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Lauren James, a 22-year-old professional footballer, striker for club Chelsea and the England national football teamwas awarded the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year for the Season 2022-2023. She was also named Chelsea Women's Player of the Year for 202324.

Lauren James from England poses for a photo with her VISA Player Of The Match award behind her sides … [+] victory after FIFA (Photo by Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

James's personal experience with toxic comments motivated her to lead this initiative. She recently told me that it has unfortunately happened to me too many times and that it will continue to happen until people openly talk about it.

James admits that she has received her fair share of negativity about racism on social media. I've learned ways to deal with it better when confronted, but that doesn't make it more acceptable.

I asked James how the negative comments affect her personally. I'm someone who always just wants to play football, so I try not to let the external noise get to me. I like to stay grounded. However, she also admits that the negative comments take their toll and can be mentally exhausting.

Toxic posts on social media have the overall potential to affect performance and even ruin a sports career.

James talks about her ability to rise above this and block the comments, saying that the hate actually drives me more to prove those people wrong and show them who I am and who I stand for.

She continues: Of course it's not nice, it's never easy to see and read. To rule it out, I generally try to surround myself with positivity by filtering out what I do and don't see or read, and focusing on positive responses from my fans. Supportive messages from them and the team around me give me the motivation to go out and do my best.

James recognizes that her fans and their messages mean everything. They keep the game alive and give me courage. She attributes most of her success to her support network of family, friends and teammates.

Dr. Burch confirms that positive feedback has the potential to reduce the effect of online hate. Encouraging women to share their stories and personal experiences can encourage positivity to counteract the negativity. This is why this campaign is so powerful in combating abuse and showing how sharing supportive statements of acceptance can improve women's performance in sport and across professional life.

Kim Kadlec, Chief Marketing Officer of Visa Europe said: We have witnessed first-hand the unwavering impact that positive messages of support have on athletes, so we are proud to work together to recognize the incredible achievements of women, both in sport and in business community, for a future that we are all proud of.

James acknowledged she was lucky that her trip coincided with an increase in the number of people watching women's football, saying the large crowds have a positive effect on the game. It's important that we have a platform to showcase our success as it encourages female players to do the same and inspires new talent to follow their dreams.

Lauren James of England celebrates after scoring her team's first goal at the FIFA Women's World … [+] Australia and New Zealand Cup 2023 Group D match between England and Denmark (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Getty Images

James emphasized the importance of positive messages. Visa found that four in five (80%) of women agree that positive messages of support help them become stronger. This shows how much of a difference a word of encouragement can make, not just for female footballers, but for women in all professions. Positivity should always rise above hate.

Ahead of the UEFA Womens Championship League Final, Visa is encouraging people to share their positive messages of support DAZN digital FanZone experience that brings fans together to participate and interact throughout the tournament.

Bonnie Marcus, M.EDis the author of Not done yet! How women over 50 regain their self-confidence and claim power in the workplace And The politics of promotion: How high-performing women get ahead and stay ahead. Bonnie, executive coach and speaker, also hosts the podcast, Badass women at any age.