TT President Ali Rasheed will fight for a new term





President of the Table Tennis Association of Maldives (TTM), Ali Rasheed, has announced that he will contest for another term as president. The elections for TTM will take place this year. Ali, who is currently serving his second term as president of the association, stated that he believes he has been able to take the sport of table tennis in the country to another level. He said his decision to run for another term is to prepare for further progress. “Alhamdulillah, [I] I am grateful for all the work done over the past two terms. I believe that table tennis in Maldives has progressed to another level,” Ali said while announcing his intention to contest for another term. He stated that the table tennis players and teams in the Maldives have reached a level where they can now achieve good results in table tennis games such as the Indian Ocean Island Games and the South Asian Games. President of the Table Tennis Association of Maldives (TTM), Ali Rasheed at the Fuvahmulah TT Hall. — File photo: Office of the President “We have also achieved a level of performance not previously achieved by either of our teams in team events. “Significant progress, such as Maldives bringing home a medal for the first time in a major competition like the Islamic Solidarity Games by the men's team, are major achievements that we have seen,” Ali said. He said that the national team that prepares most effectively for matches and competitions during the opportunities given to teams to prepare for a competition are the table tennis teams. “I acknowledge the assistance provided in this regard by the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee, the Chinese Embassy and the Saudi Arabian Embassy,” he said. Maldivian table tennis players had attended a training camp in Croatia last year. A high-end TT training team had also visited from China and held a training camp for Maldivian players in Male' City. President of the Table Tennis Association of Maldives (TTM), Ali Rasheed (L) and Vice President of the Table Tennis Association of Maldives (TTM), Ibrahim Shiuree (R). Ali had confirmed that the TT training center in Fuvahmulah had also produced effective results in a short time. The association plans to establish similar centers on other islands this year. Another point he made that is a testament to the success of his tenure was the achievement of a blue badge (highest level of international ITTF referee) by referee Mohamed Yameen. Ali had highlighted that no referee except those in India had ever achieved the ITTF blue badge in the past. “A lot of progress has been made. The next step is the most challenging work, which is to maintain this performance and continue to make progress.” Some highlights from Ali Rasheed's tenure – Table tennis player Fathimath Dheema Ali qualifies for the Olympic Games – Indian Ocean Island Games 2019: Three gold medals Two silver medals – Indian Ocean Island Games 2023: Three silver medals Three gold medals Two silver medals 1 bronze medal – Islamic solidarity games: Women's team wins bronze medal at event

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edition.mv/sports/33659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos