Samford Baseball will take on Wofford on Sunday for SoCon Championship





GAME NOTES – SAMFORD VS. WOFFORD (PDF) GREENVILLE, SC– The second-seeded Samford University baseball team will play for a second consecutive Southern Conference Tournament title when the Bulldogs take on the fifth-seeded Wofford Terriers on Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT) at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Samford and Wofford have met 52 times before, with Samford holding a 28-24 series lead. Wofford won two of the three regular season meetings this season. The teams also met Saturday afternoon in the SoCon tournament, with Samford earning a 10-1 victory to advance to Sunday's championship round. Wofford advanced late Saturday night to Sunday with a 13-10 win over ETSU. This marks the second straight season that Samford and Wofford have played in the championship round of the SoCon tournament. Last season, Samford beat Wofford twice, as part of a three-win day, to win the title. Samford will look to make history as the Bulldogs have never won back-to-back Southern Conference Tournament titles. Samford has a record of 36-20 overall and 14-7 in SoCon play. The Bulldogs are coming off SoCon Tournament victories over Mercer (9-7) and Wofford (10-1) to advance to Sunday's championship round. So far this season, Samford has been led by Johannes Anderson batted .380 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 65 RBI. Garrett Howe is currently hitting .370 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 43 RBI. Andrew Bennett has a .357 average with 11 doubles, six home runs and 35 RBI. Garrett Staton is batting .319 with a team-high 18 home runs and a team-high 66 RBI. Sunday's SoCon Tournament championship game will be live on ESPN+ and live stats will also be available. To follow all the action, click on the following link: TOURNAMENT CENTRAL. FOLLOW THE BULLDOGS: Visit the official Samford Athletics website at SamfordSports.com for the latest Samford baseball news and information. Fans can also follow the Bulldogs on social media at /SamfordBaseball (Facebook), @SamfordBaseball (Instagram) and @SamfordBaseball (Tweeting).

