Rafa Nadal hints at backflip in tennis retirement amid 'crazy' scenes ahead of French Open
Rafael Nadal has made the stunning admission that the upcoming French Open grand slam may not be his last at Roland Garros after all. It is widely reported that the clay tournament would be the farewell to the 14-time champion Roland Garros and that is certainly what tennis Fans must have thought that as they packed the stands Paris to watch him practice.
In scenes described as “crazy” by fans on social media, around 10,000 fans filled the stands at Court Suzanne Lenglen to watch Nadal take on Denmark's Holger Rune. The Spaniard looked sharp and even though it was just a practice session, the 22-time major winner got the better of Rune after taking the lead 7-5 2-0 in promising signs for his opening match against Alexander Zverev at the French Open.
It's a brutal draw for Nadal, who will face the in-form world number four, who recently won the Italian Open in preparation for the clay match. Rome was not as fruitful for Nadal, who was blown off the court 6-1 6-3 by world number 9 Hubert Hurkacz in the third round, as he returns to full match fitness after a series of injuries and a surgically repaired injury. hip.
Nadal has struggled to get back into shape after his long-awaited return from injury Barcelona, where he lost to Alex de Minaur in the second round. He then took revenge on the Aussie at the Madrid Open before suffering a grueling defeat in the round of 16, before reaching the third round of the Italian Open.
Fans pack the stands in Paris to watch Rafa Nadal train
But the Spaniard admitted his chances of competing in Paris were slim to none and the tennis world expected 2024 to be the last time they would see the king of clay appear at Roland Garros. However, Nadal has been encouraged by his form and fitness in recent weeks and bombastically admitted that this may not be his swan song of the French Open after all, after his practice hit in front of a packed house.
Rafa Nadal says the 2024 French Open may not be his last
“In some ways I don't want to close the door on my tennis career 100%,” he revealed to reporters in Paris. “Physically I feel better, I'm improving in different ways and I have less limitations than three or four weeks ago. I'm grateful to be able to play at Roland Garros and give myself the opportunity to play here at least one more time – maybe well.” the latter, perhaps not.
“I feel competitive in training. I can play against almost anyone. That has given me some hope.” Nadal is now ranked 276th in the world and has played just 11 matches since January 2023 due to hip and abdominal injuries. And despite expressing doubts after his most recent defeat to Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open, Nadal says he has the “right motivation” to return to his favorite tournament.
Nadal was optimistic in his pre-tournament press conference and despite facing world number 4 Zverev in the first round, he insisted anything was possible. “If you're not seeded, anything can happen,” said Nadal, who has won 112 of his 115 matches at Roland Garros. “That's part of the job if you haven't been placed. You just accept it.
“On paper it's not the best draw. I'm playing against one of the toughest possible opponents, so what can I do? I have to try to be ready.” The Spaniard's uncle and former former coach Toni Nadal also refused to rule out the astonishing possibility that the 37-year-old – who turns 38 on June 3 – could win a record-breaking 15th title at Roland Garros.
It will be very difficult because he has not played many games in the last two years, but I think his game will remain very difficult for the opponents,” he told the BBC. “If you are not seeded, it is a big problem. But if Rafael can arrive in the second week, he will be one of the favorites to win Roland Garros again.”
