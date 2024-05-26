Travis Kelce attends ice hockey game, team gives nice nod to Taylor Swift





Travis Kelce played hockey in Texas! On Saturday, May 25, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs watched a game between NHL hockey teams, the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Shared in one video on social media For the Dallas Stars, Kelce nodded and smiled as he stood in what appeared to be a suite during the game, the second game of the Western Conference finals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the caption of the post, the team gave a funny nod to Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as they noted that they would be happy to have the NFL player on their hockey team. We have a blank space (on the back of a Stars jersey) and we write your name @tkelce, with the Dallas Star caption, referencing the lyrics of Swift's hit song “Blank Space.” One second video posted together by the Stars and ESPN had Kelce talking and laughing with others during the game. “Travis Kelce enjoying playoff hockey in Dallas 🏒,” the post's caption read. The athlete's presence at the game, in which the Stars defeated the Oilers 3-1, caught the attention of his Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, who jokingly teased Kelce about attending a game at the stadium, having grown up himself in Tyler, Texas. Get out of my arena!! @tkelce go @DallasStars!!! Mahomes, 28, wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter). In response, Kelce replied“I like playoff hockey honey!!! You've never skated before! Travis Kelce, center, and others take part in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas.

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The social media account for Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New heights with Jason and Travis Kelcealso joined in and responded to Mahomes' tweet with a photo of a young Kelce posing from a time when he played in the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League. “Great hockey man”, the New heights account wrote next to the photo. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

Kelce's latest sporting outing came after he took a trip to Paris to see Swift, 34, perform her Eras Tour show in the city on Sunday, May 12. He was joined at the show by Swift's friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, and not long after, he enjoyed a romantic getaway with his singer girlfriend to Lake Como in Italy. Never miss a story you subscribe to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kelce then hosted his annual Kelce Jam concert in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on May 18, where he revealed to PEOPLE his favorite song from Swift's new album. The Ward of the Martyred Poet. “I might be a little biased about 'So High School,'” he told PEOPLE, referring to the song speculated to be about him.

