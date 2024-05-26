Sports
Gavin Rumgay: 1000 weeks as Scottish number one… and counting
The man from Perth has been the country's top-ranked table tennis player for almost two decades, an astonishing statistic that he admits he can hardly believe himself.
It's crazy, it really is, says the 39-year-old, who will celebrate the milestone, which will be confirmed tomorrow, with a few beers.
As a child, Rumgay was identified as a talented athlete from an early age. He excelled at badminton and tennis, with one of his most notable achievements as a junior athlete being wins on the tennis court over both Andy and Jamie Murray, but it was as a table tennis player that he would find his niche.
He won his first Scottish senior singles title in the 2002/2003 season and from then on he never looked back.
At that moment, as a teenager, records were the furthest thing from his mind.
But slowly but surely, as the number one weeks and national titles began to manifest, Rumgay became more aware of the possibility of writing himself into the record books.
At the same time that Rumgay was starting to make his way into the senior game, the standard was being set by another great Scottish table tennis player, Euan Walker, who won twelve Scottish singles titles.
But in those early days, even coming close to Walker's record, let alone surpassing it, seemed like a pipe dream, and it was many years before Rumgay began to take notice of the statistics he was amassing.
The first time I went to a tournament was to watch the Scottish Championships in Perth when I was 11, and it was just amazing. There were about thirty table tennis tables and I had never seen anything like it, he says.
When I was younger and started winning my first national titles, the Scottish Championships didn't mean much to me because I was always thinking about things like the next British Grand Prix I was going to win.
That was until I reached national title number 8 and equaled the record of Richard Yule, who played in the 1970s and was one of Scotland's best ever players. Then I started thinking that Euan Walker's record of 12 was something I really wanted to beat.
As it turned out, Rumgay has completely eclipsed all previous records for Scottish titles.
He won his seventeenth national singles title earlier this year, extending his own record and helping him reach a momentous 1,000 weeks at the Scottish number one.
However, his achievements extend far beyond just winning in Scotland.
Over the years, Rumgay has competed in five Commonwealth Games, which, he admits, is a real highlight, but there are a number of other achievements that also stand out from what is an impressive CV by anyone's standards.
Winning the British Championships in 2015 was a big challenge for me, he says.
And being the first Scottish player to win a medal on the World Tour, I won bronze in Lagos in 2018. The World Professional Tour started in 1991 and I became the first Scot to reach the podium, something only two English players have ever done, which shows how difficult it is to achieve.
However, in such a long career, there would inevitably be some low points interspersed with high points.
Rumgay has had surprisingly few disastrous results in his years at the top, but it's the one significant omission on his resume: an Olympic appearance that really hurts him.
One of the real low points for me is the politics and the fact that England dominate in terms of Team GB, he says.
As of 2008, I was one of the top four players in Britain and yet I have never played in an Olympic Games. That is difficult to accept. No Scottish player has ever competed in the Olympic Games. I think this is because the voting system is rigged in favor of the English players. I've missed a few times, but the worst was probably in 2016 when I was 200 places ahead of the English player they brought along.
That was difficult to accept.
Perhaps surprisingly, Rumgay has few plans to hang up his bat just yet.
Despite life being much more demanding than when he was a young athlete, he runs his own coaching business, passing on his expertise in badminton, tennis and table tennis, and a five-year-old daughter Rumgay maintains the drive and determination needed to by continuing to play at the level he has become so accustomed to.
And while much of his motivation is internal, he admits he also enjoys proving people wrong, including those who, after his semi-final loss at the Scottish Championships last year, wrote him off as ' over the hill'.
The motivation is still there, but I play much, much less than when I was younger, he says.
It is difficult to combine everything and the difficult thing is that table tennis is a sport where you have to be at your best physically. No matter how skilled I still am, I have to stay on top of the fitness side, so a lot has to be done to keep myself going. But I believe I'm still at the top physically.
And there are also many of me who want to prove the people who say I'm done wrong.
I have never actually been close to retirement because there have been so few heavy losses.
I know a major injury could end me, but if that doesn't happen, there's no reason why I shouldn't continue.
And so tomorrow not only marks 1000 weeks as Scottish number one for Rumgay, it also marks 1000 weeks and counting.
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/sport/24291104.gavin-rumgay-1000-weeks-scottish-number-one-counting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
