Warren QB Madden Iamaleava commits to UCLA football – Daily News





Warren quarterback Madden Iamaleava officially announced his commitment as coach of DeShaun Foster and UCLA on Saturday. Iamaleava helps bolster the Bruins' 2025 recruiting class, which was ranked 43rd overall in 247 Sports' rankings prior to his commitment. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback became the top recruit of UCLA's incoming class, which moved up to No. 34 overall. Iamaleava led Warren to an 11-2 record in the games he started and an appearance in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals in 2023, which served as his first year as a full-time starter. He completed 196 of 311 passes for 3,626 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. He served as a backup behind his brother Nico, who is expected to be the starting quarterback for Tennessee this season. UCLA and Nebraska were mentioned as the top contenders for Iamaleava. The Cornhuskers may have been left out of consideration as an ideal landing spot after Nebraska received a commitment from Orange Lutheran quarterback TJ Lateef on May 12. UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent time with Iamaleava on May 15 and watched him throw at Warren's college showcase event. The quarterback ended the week with an official visit to Westwood. Quarterbacks Karson Gordon and Henry Hasselbeck signed with UCLA in December while Chip Kelly was still the head coach. Incoming freshman Dermaricus Davis committed to the Bruins after spending the spring with Washington. Iamaleava will begin his senior season in August. 23 when Warren Kamehameha hosts Kapalama from Honolulu, Hawaii.

