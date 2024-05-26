Sports
Daria Kasatkina, the world's bravest tennis player
For the first six years of her professional career, Daria Kasatkina was known as an emerging player, whose tennis was based on brains and not strength, and used her racket less as a powerful weapon than as a scalpel. She was known during tennis by her nickname Dasha. She was not known for being political or particularly outspoken.
Then in February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and condemned her country for it.
When asked if she was surprised by the courage she had in speaking out, Kasatkina replied: “Yes, I was. Because I am generally a very cautious person. I will think 300 times before I say something. If a topic like this will come up, I'll probably just sit in the corner without saying anything. But at some point I realized that no, I can't just sit there and say nothing.
Two years ago, Kasatkina mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine “an absolute nightmare.”
How does she see that nightmare ending? “I don't know,” she said. “Honestly, I don't see the end right now. It seems like it's stuck in one place and not going anywhere. All I want is to be done as quickly as possible. A hellish situation. And it's been too long. “
Five months after the invasion, Kasatkina, emboldened, made another statement that she knew could spark a backlash in Russia, a country known for being hostile to gay rights: she was dating another Russian athlete, Natasha Zabiiako, a former Olympic skater.
When she announced her relationship on social media, Kasatkina said: “The reaction was loud! But I never regretted it, because I realize that it kept me so tight. For example, I couldn't be exactly, 100% myself. in it life, and then also on the tennis court, because all these things are connected. After this I start to feel so much better.”
This volley of candor changed her life and her status, not least in her home country.
When asked if her relationship with Russia is complicated, she replied: “Well, not exactly with Russia. I love my country. So before the war started, I spent such good quality time there. I really enjoyed coming back there and spending time. with my family and friends I felt like a fish in water there.
“Probably not now!” she laughed.
She was born in Tolyatti, an industrial city bisected by the Volga River, 900 kilometers east of Moscow. A natural athlete, Kasatkina was drawn to tennis. She turned pro as a teenager and by 2018, at the age of 21, she was one of the best players in the world, winning tournaments. During breaks from the tour, she enjoyed returning home.
Not anymore. She has not been back to Russia since the invasion began more than two years ago. It has been made clear that, at least in some corners, she is not welcome. A Russian politician called for her to be labeled a foreign agent.
“Well, this guy actually works at the Ministry of Sports,” Kasatkina said. “So he actually has to improve sport in our country and support athletes. This action does not exactly look like that. Anyway, he did not succeed.”
Although three of her brothers have left the country and moved to Canada, her elderly parents choose to remain in Russia. “I always worry about them – about them, about the people I love, of course,” Kasatkina said. “I can have my thoughts. But they are my parents. If I want them to respect my decisions, I have to respect their decisions.”
Now 27, she hopscotches around the world, from tournament to tournament. But with no real foundation, she lives out of suitcases and puts in training blocks whenever and wherever she can. She is a tennis star and a tennis nomad at the same time. One week it's Dubai; another week, it's a tennis academy in Spain, where 'Sunday Morning' met her in April during a rare week off. “For me, the best day off is actually the day where I don't have a plan for the day, where I can just do whatever and wherever I feel at any given time,” he said.
But she's not alone. She and Zabiiako go everywhere together and live the kind of open life they believe wouldn't be possible in Russia.
Zabiiako, who claims to have known “a little” about tennis when she first met Kasatkina, now travels the circuit. “I haven't missed a single game since we met,” she said.
To record their journey literally and figuratively – and perhaps to find it a sense of place – they produce a popular video series on YouTube. (Dasha is quick to point out that Natasha is doing the heavy lifting.)
“I like that we have something to do together,” Zabiiako said. “I love that it helps you relax a little bit because things are so heavy and you can enjoy yourself a little bit more.”
But Kasatkina also confronts heavier topics online. When Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died suspiciously in February, Kasatkina expressed solidarity with Navalny's widow. “He wanted to show that he is not afraid, that he is not afraid, and that people don't have to be afraid,” Kasatkina said. “It was very brave for him. Maybe too brave, [because the payment] that he had to pay… was too high.”
When asked if she is afraid of what the Russian government might do to her and her family, Kasatkina replied: “So far I don't think I have crossed this line… for them to do anything. I hope not. “
Does she think there's a line she knows shouldn't be crossed?
“There's always a line,” she said.
She does not rule out a return to Russia; in fact, she wants it badly. But first, she said, there are conditions the country must meet: “It is clear that the war must end,” she said. 'And a few laws [have] be changed.
Homophobic laws? “Yes. That needs to change so that I can feel safe going back. I miss my home and one day I want to come back. When this day will come, no one knows. But I will wait for it.
“When I was a kid, I wished that when I grow up, I can do the right things,” she said. “So it looks like I didn't betray that little girl.”
Kasatkina's activism has not taken a price on her tennis; she's playing as well as ever. And she pushes back against any suggestion that she is following in the tradition of Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and Martina Navratilova – tennis players who used their platforms to highlight injustice.
But her moral courage did has had major consequences for her partner. Zabiiako said: “I'm proud of Dasha. Not only because of that, but I'm proud of her every day, even on bad days. It doesn't matter. I'm proud of you every day, every day.”
Both Zabiiako and Kasatkina said they have “no regrets whatsoever” about the way they came out and have lived their lives over the past two years.
As for her message to fellow Russians, Kasatkina says it is very simple: “Don't be afraid. Everything will be fine,” she said, sounding a lot like Alexey Navalny. “Yes, I do believe that love and kindness will win in the end.”
