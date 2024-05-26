Sports
Sweden vs. Canada Bronze Medal Game: How to watch the World Hockey Championship
Sweden will take on Canada in the bronze medal game of the IIHF World Hockey Championship on Sunday, May 26. Sweden lost 7-3 to the Czech Republic in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Canada missed the final when it lost 3-2 to Switzerland in the semi-finals. The Czech Republic and Switzerland will face each other in the final later in the day.
The Bronze Medal Game kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET and will air on the NHL Network. Viewers who want to stream the hockey match can do so by using FuboTV, DirectTV stream And Garland. Both Fubo and DirecTV offer free trials for new users and Sling has promotional offers.
- WATCH CANADA VS. SWEDEN – IIHF BRONZE MEDAL GAME – MEN'S WORLD ICE HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP HERE FOR FREE
WHO: Canada vs Sweden
When: Sunday, May 26 at 9am ET
Where: Prague Arena
How to watch: The game will be available on the NHL Network – FuboTV, DirectTV stream And Garland.
RELATED CONTENT FROM ASSOCIATED PRESS:
PRAGUE (AP) Switzerland prevailed in a penalty shootout, beating Canada 3-2 to set up the final against the Czech Republic on Saturday at the ice hockey world championship.
Sven Andrighetto scored the decisive shootout goal after the match ended 2–2 in regulation with no team scoring in the 10-minute extra period.
28-time champion Canada had to settle for the bronze medal match against Sweden.
Kevin Fiala scored, added an assist and scored one of the two Swiss goals in the shootout. Nino Niederreiter also scored for Switzerland. Goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni stopped 42 shots.
It couldn't feel better, Fiala said. Honestly, it's special for us to be in the final and it doesn't matter who we play against. I am very proud of the team. Our goalkeeper, Leo, was incredible.
Earlier, Brandon Tanev scored on a backhand with 5:53 left in the middle period to cut Switzerland's lead to 2-1. Captain John Tavares tied the game for Canada with 2:07 left in the final period on a power play when Connor Bedard fed him in the right circle to force overtime.
That's as close as it gets, Tavares said. It's still hard to believe. A lot of credit to the boys for hanging in there and fighting back.
Tavares said it's still not over for Canada: We don't want to go home empty-handed.
Canada's first shot on the Swiss goal only came after more than eleven minutes.
Fiala put the Swiss ahead with a slap shot from the point with 4:54 to go in the opening period on a power play for his seventh in Prague.
Niederreiter doubled the lead 2:10 later with another power-play goal when defenseman Owen Power deflected his shot from the blue line into his own goal.
Switzerland defeated Canada 17-8 in the first.
Canada defeated Switzerland 3-2 in Prague last Sunday in the preliminary round, with all goals scored on power plays.
Switzerland also defeated Canada in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where the Swiss finished second for their final medal.
Earlier, the Czech Republic produced a three-goal second spell as they defeated Sweden 7-3 to advance to the final for the first time since 2010.
Forward Dominik Kubalik and Lukas Sedlak each scored two goals and added an assist each, while forward Martin Necas had a four-point game with a goal and three assists.
David Kampf and Ondrej Kase each had a goal and an assist for the Czechs and goalkeeper Lukas Dostal stopped 37 shots in front of the roaring home fans at the Prague Arena.
I play my best game when I'm enjoying a game and here I'm enjoying it 110%, Necas said. It was always my dream to play a semi-final and final in front of the Czech fans. But it's not a job, not yet. Tomorrow is the most important match for us and we have to be ready for it.
Necas became the first player with four points in a semi-final since Canada's Luc Robitaille in 1994.
Marcus Johansson, Marcus Pettersson and Joel Eriksson scored for the Swedes, whose eight-match winning streak in the tournament came to an end.
We felt like we had some chances, but it's hard when you give up so many goals, Pettersson said.
The Czechs took the lead 5-2 in the second period, after the teams were tied at 2-2.
Kase gave the Czechs a 3-2 lead from close range (6:05) in that period, marking the first time the Swedes were behind in the tournament.
Necas doubled the lead with a one-time shot from the slot after Kampf won a face-off 16 seconds later. Kubalik then made it 5-2 with a one-timer from the right circle that ended up between the pads of goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson.
The goalkeeper was withdrawn after five goals from seventeen shots and replaced by Samuel Ersson.
Joel Eriksson narrowed the Czech lead to 5-3 on a power play with his seventh goal of the tournament.
Sweden piled on the pressure in the third period, but Sedlak extended the lead to 7-3 with two breakaway goals, both between Ersson's pads.
They were mentally stronger than us today, said Sweden captain Erik Karlsson. They scored on almost every chance they got, the star defender said.
Johansson picked up the puck near the boards on the right side before scoring the opening goal 3:39 into the game.
Kubalik tied the score at 7:48 on a rebound following Necas' slap shot from the blue line.
The Swedes needed just 20 seconds to make it 2-1 through Pettersson, whose effort from the left was pushed into the net by Czech defender Jakub Krejcik.
The Czechs replied again.
Necas set up the second by feeding Kampf from behind the goal, leveling the match again at 2 midway through the first.
___
AP sports:https://apnews.com/sports
