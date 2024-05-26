Table Tennis – WTT Contender Taiyuan 2024: Alexis Lebrun s'incline against Liang Jingkun in final





Alexis Lebrun lost the final of WTT candidate the Taiyuan in the People's Republic of China against the local table tennis player Liang Jingkunin four sets (14-12, 2-11, 8-11, 5-11). This Sunday, May 26, the Frenchman was dominated by the 4e Chinese World Championship (4-1) but the level of the eldest of the Lebrun brothers reassured, two months Olympic Games Paris 2024. And the show was not long in coming. The match starts with a masterful point scored by the Frenchman, 35e global player, after about fifteen exchanges. The first part of the first set is tense and tense Liang Jingkun, more expressive, makes the break only 8-6 and then 9-6. power of patience, Alexis Lebrun manages to vary the shots and surprise his opponent with his lift shifts and his placement changes to regain contact and finally take the best (14-12). Liang Jingkun regains the upper hand at the start of the second round and leads 5-0 on a nice countertop forehand. Alexis Lebrun can do nothing against the world number 4 whose serve, so difficult to read, leaves the Frenchman no chance. The set is logically won by Liang Jingkun (2-11). Alexis Lebrun came back into the match at the start of the third set, even though he struggled to take the initiative and place his forehand the way he wanted. Unlike the previous rounds, the Frenchman did not dominate the pace of the match and was 8-4 behind. The Chinese's return serve almost systematically misleads him, but he comes back with 8-7. Liang Jingkun pulls herself together and drives the point home to win her second set. (8-11) For the Montpellier resident, the fourth set started just like the previous two. Alexis Lebrun is present in the attitude, he dares, but Liang Jingkun is more precise against a passive Frenchman with a 6-4 deficit. However, the latter comes back well and takes the lead again, 8-6, before seeing Liang Jingkun come back and go forward again. Alexis Lebrun takes a timeout from 9-8 Liang Jingkun to try to find the solution to get back on his forehand and put an end to the backhand backhands that have him in trouble. This changes nothing and the Chinese wins the set (8-11). Repeat twice or the fifth set. Alexis Lebrun takes the initiative, but Liang Jingkun It is not without reason that it is number 4 in the world. The latter makes no direct mistakes and responds well to the initiative of the Frenchman, who, after taking a 5-1 lead, comes back 5-4. Liang Jingkun takes a time-out to break this dynamic. Well done to him, he comes back dominant and moves Lebrun in defense to eventually win this final (5-11). Disappointment and pride mingle as we take stock of this wonderful journey Alexis Lebrun. Place from now on WTT Champions Chongqing 2024 in China from May 30 to June 3, 2024. Flix Lebrun etc Simon Gauzy will also be present. READ ALSO – Alexis and Flix Lebrun also want to shake up the doubles hierarchy

