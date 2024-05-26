The track and field season ends during the first round of NCAA East





Lexington, Ky. Heidi Hudsons The stellar freshman season and outdoor campaign for the Western Carolina track and field teams came to a close on Saturday during the NCAA East First Round. Hudson achieved her first two heights of the day in the women's high jump competition, but could not clear her third and final height of 1.76 metres. The Catamount standout was one of fourteen athletes in her flight to advance to 1.76m without a miss, but was one of six athletes unable to advance to the next height of 1.81m. Thanks to clearing the first two heights of 1.66m and 1.71m on her first attempts, Hudson finished the day tied for 31st at the regional meet, the only member of Flight 2 with a clearance of 1, 71 m who did this. The top eight qualifiers at the regional meet had a clearance of 1.84 metres, while the final four on the day achieved a clearance of 1.81 metres. Hudson was the first Catamount women's team to appear at the regional meet in the high jump since Jaelyn Warren did so in 2018. She also recorded the best clear in the preliminary round since Xaviera Bass's 1.72m clear in 2014. WCU high jump record holder Virginia Lacombe's performance in the 2002 national championship remains the only attempt to earn points at the national level for the Catamounts. Stay up to date with all things Catamount athletics and WCU Athletics through social media at Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports) and Twitter (@catamounts, @catamountxctf).

