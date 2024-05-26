Cricketers chief Lynch: The Ashes could become a Ryder Cup of sorts | Cricket

I We have never seen a more committed playing group than we are today, says Rob Lynch, the outgoing CEO of the Professional Cricketers Association. They want to understand the value of broadcast deals, audience figures and viewership. They get the economy and they get their value. That's the real difference today.

After four and a half years with the players' union, 41-year-old Lynch is about to move on, a role as director of cricket operations at Marylebone Cricket Club that is too tempting to turn down. It's also a return of sorts, as the former New Zealand Under-19 batsman was part of the young cricketer program at Lords at a time when their first choice, a certain Brendon McCullum, was still undecided about pursuing a rugby career. .

Over a cup of coffee, Lynch admits the timing of his move is not optimal, with six major negotiations taking place between the PCA and the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2024 that will shape the next five years of the sport. Yet his insight into how the modern player thinks underlines how the rise of Twenty20 franchise competitions has changed the traditional career path of simply county cricket and, if it's good enough, England.

It's now a global employment landscape, Lynch says. The modern cricketer has more options than ever before. The huge area of ​​growth that isn't being accepted as much as it should be is the players just below the England team and the life they can now lead playing cricket in private leagues. I've seen players with unlimited salaries jump from five-figure salaries to six quite quickly in my time.

If as a game we don't get this next phase of the sport right I believe we will have English speaking players who will look at their calendars and see July and August as the time to lie on a beach in Spain because at this moment the Hundred and the Blast are some of the lower earning options. There were 79 male players playing abroad last winter and the question is: how do we maintain their interest in English cricket?

It is a question that is becoming increasingly urgent, with the PCA seeking a small reduction in the volume of cricket in the province, and the Hundred on the brink of private investment. The Pakistan Super League will also coincide with the Indian Premier League from next year, meaning the first two months of the County Championship could attract even more talent.

Rob Lynch, the outgoing CEO of the Professional Cricketers Association, says Ben Stokes is deeply committed to the future of the game. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The PSL could speed things up, Lynch says. In ten years the game will look very different. At the top end, I see players becoming more like tennis professionals or golfers, with their own physios, coaches and managers, supporting themselves to be self-sufficient. As for the schedule, let's have a sensible conversation. Something has to give. We all agree it doesn't work, but no one seems willing to give anything away.

Every year the PCA hosts rookie camps and we ask players where they focus their skills. I was initially convinced it would be a white ball or both sizes, but to be honest it's still a red ball or both. I would urge the PCA to ask again later, because if the 18 year old on a minimum contract starts doing well and can earn six figures playing all over the world, maybe they will do things differently to see.

These negotiations reflect the start of a new broadcast agreement from 2025 and cover memoranda of understanding for the England men and women, the standard contract for county men and first female players, commercial rights and the ongoing relationship between the ECB and the PCA. Although the Sky deal was extended with only a small increase in inflation, it is clear that the players want a bigger slice of the pie.

The premise for this is: what is the value of the England men's and women's program to English cricket? explains Lynch. We believe that the current percentage does not reflect the true value that these two teams bring to the game. We openly say that we want to work with you [the ECB] to understand how you arrived at this figure, because we need to get this right.

Strikingly, when England handed out multi-year central contracts last October, Ben Stokes only signed for 12 months. Lynch stops short when asked whether the Test captain will act as the union's shop steward in these talks, but calls him a great example of the modern player who knows his value and sees the bigger picture.

Ben is very involved, says Lynch. And he has strong opinions about it. The same applies to [the England Womens captain] Heather Knight, she's very excited. In the same way, the players also know their responsibility for the growth of the entire game; it's a delicate balance. We love it because there's nothing worse than not having that engagement. Without it you are full. And as a union we have one card: the collective.

Lynch is in awe of what Stokes and McCullum are doing to boost Test cricket through their attacking play. The future of Test cricket is a complex question to answer, as well the question, he says. The ECB will tell you that India and Australia are committed to it, but extend it to the other boards. I'm not sure if they will say the same, purely because of the economic conditions. I don't know if I'm excited or scared. In time, the Ashes could become a standalone event like the Ryder Cup.

When Covid struck in 2020, it was Test cricket that the English game sought to save first, because the truth sometimes willfully ignored by a sport in thrall to T20 is that the longest format still commands the bulk of the bills pay in this country. The pandemic also coincided with Lynch's arrival at the PCA, initially as commercial director, before moving to CEO within months.

The isolation and hotel closures were brutal, he says. Being away from families, the trials, the mental and emotional impact of it. I won't name the commenter, but one of them called me before a tour to ask if I could get them out of quarantine. I remember saying to them, mate, I couldn't get David Beckham out! It feels like a dream now. But I am proud that the PCA has not made any layoffs and that the players have saved the game 17.5 million through pay cuts and by foregoing prize money.

Another source of pride was the return of the England men to Pakistan after a seventeen-year hiatus, while Lynch's time in the PCA witnessed the increased professionalization of the women's game, with 17 contracted players when he joined, compared to 107 now . Another thirty will follow next year.

The union itself has become more diverse, both at board and staff level, including the appointment of Donna Fraser as director of equality, diversity and inclusion at the end of 2022, plus the creation of new education programs. Mental health care has also grown to meet rising demand.

Such services are provided on behalf of the ECB, but Lynch reacts irritated when asked whether this in turn makes the union weak in negotiations with the governing body. That really puts me to work, he says. In Durham, a player asked at a 2021 preparatory meeting: How can we trust you to represent our interests if the PCA is fully funded by the ECB? It was a fair question.

But the word financing is not appropriate; the ECB provides money to the PCA to provide services to players, whether it be mental health, career development, legal support, helplines or insurance. We are the best institution to facilitate this. We engage with the ECB from a position of respect, but we are not afraid to have tough conversations.

While Lynch now heads to Lords, the new roles are attractive, partly because MCC may become team owners in the Hundred. These robust conversations will only continue.