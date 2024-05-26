2025 Rivals250 CB Mark Zackery commits to Notre Dame Football

Notre Dames is recruiting Mark Zackery since 2022. The four-star cornerback didn't receive an Irish offer until last May, but Notre Dame's coaching staff and recruiting department were well aware of Indianapolis' Ben Davis' two-sport excellence. Notre Dame's early interest and perseverance paid off Saturday when Zackery announced a verbal commitment to join the highest-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country. Zackery committed to the Irish over fellow finalists Michigan, Florida and Cincinnati. SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS TO STAY INFORMED ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound Zackery found the time to visit Notre Dame five times as a recruit due to his busy schedule as a football and basketball star at Ben Davis High. His first visit came for Notre Dame's 35-14 win over Clemson in 2022. He visited twice last summer, returned for the Ohio State game in September and spent time on campus in January and March of this year. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens has been consistent in his pursuit of Zackery. Micken's ability to develop cornerbacks has been on constant display during Zackery's recruitment. The Los Angeles Chargers selected ND cornerback Cam Hart in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. And junior-to-be Benjamin Morrison appears to be a consensus first-round pick in early 2025 mock drafts. Zackery has shown his athletic skills as both cornerback and wide receiver under Ben Davis. As the Giants completed a 13-1 run to the Class 6A state championship in Indiana's highest classification, Zackery collected 39 tackles, four interceptions, three recovered fumbles and two forced fumbles on defense and 53 receptions for 823 yards and eight touchdowns at attack. Rivals ranks Zackery as the No. 23 cornerback and No. 226 overall in the class of 2025. "He's a great football player," said Rival's national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "Zackery is also a multi-spot athlete, which is just another data point to show how athletic he is. "The Indiana native isn't a super tall defensive back that we've seen popular lately. However, his length and athleticism more than make up for his size. He's shown good technical ability at cornerback, which could help him get on the field early seen in his career." JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE BULLETIN BOARD

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE INDOORS AND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Although Zackery is an out-of-state recruit, Notre Dame faced stiff competition to keep him from leaving Indiana. Early in his recruitment, Ohio State loomed as a serious threat for Zackery. The Buckeyes received three cornerback commitments in February of this year, taking them out of the picture, but Ohio State recently lost one of those commitments. Then Michigan made a run at Zackery after winning the national championship. Notre Dame still won. Zackery joined a pair of four-star cornerbacks already committed to the Notre Dames class. Cree Thomas, ranked by Rivals as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 232 overall, committed to Notre Dame in November out of Phoenix Brophy Prep. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep product Dallas Goldenthe No. 14 cornerback and No. 146 overall pick in the class, gave the Irish his pledge on April 28. If all three remain in the Rivals250 and sign with the Irish at the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle, it will create an unprecedented class for the Irish. Notre Dame has signed three four-star cornerbacks in the same recruiting class only once in the Rivals Era (since 2002): Troy Pride Jr., Julian Love And Donte Vaughn in 2016. But none of those three cornerbacks finished in the Rivals250. The number of Rivals250 cornerbacks the Irish have signed in the same class is two: Darrin Walls (no. 51) and Raeshon McNeil (No. 74) in 2006, the first year of the Rivals250. The addition of Zackery gives Notre Dame 22 verbal commitments in the class of 2025. Sixteen of them are four-star recruits. Defensive coordinator All Golden should be having a good time with ten four-star recruits and two three-star recruits on defense so far. Although playing basketball at Notre Dame seems unlikely, head coach Micah Shrewsberry could probably use it. Zackery averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in a junior season that ended with a loss to Fishers in the Class 4A state championship game. Notre Dame head coach Marcus VrijmanMickens and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph sat courtside for one of Zackery's basketball games in January. The Irish should be done recruiting cornerbacks in the class of 2025. They have been working on adding another safety to the secondary with four-star recruits Yes Don Blair And Jahmir Joseph as the remaining top priorities at the position.