Lisac speaks about process-oriented approach to tennis roster construction | Sport

After a 2024 season that included an appearance in the UTR Sports National Invitational Tournament and other accomplishments, WVU Tennis has several empty spots on their roster to fill.

Five players leave the program. Ting-Pei Chang, Love-Star Alexis and Momoko Nagato have graduated, Camilla Bossi continues her professional career and Maya Bordereau entered the transfer portal after just one year.

Head Coach Miha Lisac spoke about his vision for the team moving forward as he and assistant coach Calvin Song recruit for next year's squad.

We are recruiting a lot of players for this season, making sure we recruit the right players for our team, making sure we upgrade the talent, making sure we build the team, making sure we have a good understanding and a sense of where we are success will come from next year, Lisac said on the Mountaineer Sports Insider Podcast.

I think the most important thing we have to realize is that it is a new year, Song said. We will have new challenges, we will have different strengths, or we will have different weaknesses.

Even with the successes of last season, Lisac believes it is important to view each year as a new challenge, especially with the upcoming roster turnover.

In short, the team we put together hasn't really achieved anything yet. “I think it's important to keep the perspective that every season we go into, we're starting from step one,” Lisac said.

If we want to continue doing things right, we can't avoid the steps involved in building a program or assembling a team. We can hang our hat on the fact that some things may have been really good this past year, because that doesn't necessarily transfer from one team to the next. We have to go back to the drawing board.

The tennis team has experienced significant roster turnover before. In 2021, the team brought in five freshmen and two transfers to a team with only two returning players. Now, Lisac said he sees this offseason as another opportunity to rebuild the core of the team for the 2025 season and beyond.

Bringing in many new players, whether they are transfer players or freshmen, presents a huge opportunity for us as a group to rebuild what we built three years ago with the group we have now, Lisac said. So a kind of preparation for the next two, three, four years. And that is why I want to work very process-oriented.

WVU Tennis has already signed two new players for next season: Laura Villanueva, an incoming freshman, and Mille Haagensen, a transfer from Drake. Lisac spoke highly of them as they prepare to start their mountaineering careers.

Just from the standpoint of who they are on a daily basis: very down to earth, very committed to the process of what they bring to the table on a daily basis, how they work, how they communicate, how they collaborate with their teammates, with their coaches, is something that will allow us to continue laying an extremely solid foundation in the coming years, Lisac said.

