IIHF – Jan Rutta suspended





The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship disciplinary panel has issued a one (1) game suspension to Czech Rutta, Jan (number 44) for violating Official Rule 45 (elbows) against Sweden's Lundestrom, Isac (number 37).

The incident occurred at 34:20 in the second period of match number 61 between Sweden and the Czech Republic on May 25, 2024.

The championship's disciplinary panel determined that because the player extended his elbow away from his body to make direct head contact with Sweden's number 37, the player recklessly endangered Sweden's number 37 and thus violated the official Law 45 ( Using elbows) violated. Additionally, the panel determined that the hit was made on a player who was not in possession of the puck and therefore was ineligible to be hit. The player clearly separated his arm from the body and made direct contact with his elbow on the head of the Swedish number 37, who was unaware and unable to protect himself from any contact from the opponent.

For the reasons stated above, the Disciplinary Panel has determined that the player has violated Official Law 45 (Elbow Strikes), and this will be penalized as follows:

One match suspension Due to the suspension, the Player will miss tomorrow's final between the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The player may celebrate with his team on the ice during medal ceremonies.

