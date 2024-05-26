Bill Gates shares Warren Buffett's time management tip: 'You don't have to…'

Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a time management tip from Warren Buffett that he said took him too long to realize. He said he would have learned about it sooner if he had only observed Berkshire Hathaway's CEO. Buffett is known for having an intentionally light calendar.

Bill Gates said that success doesn't require filling every second of your calendar.

In a post on Threads, Bill Gates posted an article titled How to be Less Busy and More Happy from The Atlantic and said, “It took me far too long to realize that you don't have to fill every second of your schedule to be successful. “

“In retrospect, it's a lesson I could have learned much sooner if I had looked more closely at Warren Buffett's deliberately light calendar,” he added.

Give yourself time to read, think and write

This isn't the first time Bill Gates has appreciated the way Warren Buffett spends his time. In an earlier interview with Bloomberg, Bill Gates, who was a guest alongside Warren Buffett, showed how empty Buffett's calendar looked.

I remember Warren showing me his calendar. You know, I was full of every minute, and I thought this was the only way you could do things,” he had told Bloomberg in the interview.

“And you know, the fact that he's so careful not to push himself too much and give yourself time to read and think and write,” Gates added.

He had also explained that it is more about prioritizing what is really important.

You control your time, and sitting and thinking can be a much higher priority. It is not an indication of your seriousness that you have filled every minute of your schedule,” Gates said.

To this, Buffett added: People will need your time. It's the one thing you can't buy. I mean, I can basically buy anything I want, but I can't buy time.”

Published: May 26, 2024 4:38 PM IST

