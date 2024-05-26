Williams Walkoff Steal Forces Second AAC Championship Semifinal





Next game: vs. Wichita State 25/05/2024 | To be determined Be able to. 25 (Sat) / to be determined vs Wichita State CLEAR WATER, Fla. With the bases loaded and the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Dixon Williams robbed home plate to lift No. 1 seed East Carolina past No. 4 seed Wichita State and force a second semifinal Saturday night at the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at BayCare Ballpark. The Pirates (43-14) are now just one win away from a third straight trip to the tournament title game. The Shockers fell to 31-28 due to the setback. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart And Ryan McCrystal finished the match with two of his apiece. Jenkins-Cowart added two points scored while Justin Wilcoxen finished with a pair of RBI. Seth Stroh recorded two hits, a run scored and a run batted in for Wichita State. Danny Beel (7-2) earned the win, throwing 0.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Grant Adler (1-2) took the loss after giving up three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in one inning of work. Wichita State walked three in the top of the first inning and ultimately cashed when Mauricio Millan reached on a fielder's choice that retired leadoff hitter Lane Haworth. Aaron Groller however, managed to limit the damage by causing a fly ball to the left that ended the frame and kept the deficit at one. East Carolina then had a chance to respond in the bottom of the second Bristol Carter And Justin Wilcoxen both singled with two outs, but Favors managed a strikeout to leave the runners behind. After the Shockers added a second run on a Camden Johnson RBI single in the top of the fourth inning, ECU even managed to score in the bottom of the seventh. Jenkins-Cowart scored a leadoff double down the right field line before advancing to third on a Bristol Carter sacrifice bunt. Wilcoxen then pushed him home with a grounder, cutting Wichita State's lead to 2-1 and freshman pinch hitter Walker Barron connected with an 0-1 offering, putting him well into the left field spots for his first career home run and a brand new ballgame. The Shockers seemed to have things under control, scoring some runs in the eighth and ninth frames before madness ensued in the bottom of the final inning. Jenkins-Cowart led off with a double to left center and Lucas Nowak delivered a pinch hit single to left, putting runners on the corners. Wilcoxen kept things moving with a sacrifice fly and Williams worked a 10-pitch at-bat before driving a ball through the right side. Berini came to the plate in the Pirates' next at bat and delivered another sacrifice fly to tie the score at four. Johnson and Carter Cunningham loaded the bases with consecutive walks, putting Cam Clonch at the dish. With the senior trailing 0-2 in the count, Williams took matters into his own hands and caught the Wichita State catcher who wandered off the plate. He charged home and an Adler throw sailed to the backstop to seal the walkoff victory. 2024 USA Baseball Athletic Conference Championship

Tuesday May 21 Game 1: No. 4 Wichita State 8, No. 5 UAB 2

Game 2: No. 1 East Carolina 12, No. 8 Rice 4

Game 3: No. 7 Charlotte 9, No. 2 UTSA 5 (12 innings)

Game 4: No. 3 Tulane 14, No. 6 Florida Atlantic 2 (7 innings) Wednesday May 22 Game 5: Rice 9, UAB 0 (UAB eliminated)

Game 6: Florida Atlantic 12, UTSA 5 (UTSA eliminated) Thursday May 23 Game 7: Wichita State 14, East Carolina 4

Game 8: Tulane 7, Charlotte 5 Friday May 24 Game 9: East Carolina 8, Rice 7 (Rice out)

Game 10: Florida Atlantic 10, Charlotte 8 (Charlotte eliminated) Saturday May 25 Game 11: East Carolina 5, Wichita State 4

Game 12: Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic | 47 minutes into Game 11 | ESPN+

Game 13: Wichita State vs. East Carolina | To be determined | ESPN+

Game 14: Tulane vs. Winner of Game 12 (if necessary) | To be determined | ESPN+ Sunday May 26 Game 15: Semi-final winners | Afternoon | ESPNEWS/ESPN+

