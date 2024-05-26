4A state tennis: Camas' Tommy James and Aiden Brasier dominate in winning doubles state title





KENNEWICK As singles players, Tommy James and Aiden Brasier were both state semifinalists. But as a doubles team for the Camas Papermakers, the two friends were simply unbeatable. James and Brasier captured the boys doubles title at the 4A state tennis tournament on Saturday, defeating Bellarmine Prep's Jacob Tan and Herkey Briggs 6-1, 6-1 in the final at The Pacific Clinic. James reached the final four in 2022 and then retired from high school tennis during the 2022-2023 school year to focus on his studies. In his place, Brasier reached the semifinals at State last year. This year they formed a dominant doubles pair. It's very special to play with a good friend like Tommy, Brasier said. The two friends raced through the 4A bracket in Kennewick, dropping just six races in four meets.

Understandably, Tan and Briggs were very excited about winning a match against James and Brasier to open the state title game on Saturday. The next time the Bellarmine pair won a game, however, James and Brasier led 5-0 in the second set. Brasier then promptly served for the championship match. James said it felt good to complete a goal the two made friends when they first decided to play as a doubles team last fall. It means a lot, James said. It has given us a very nice season. Because of this we have many good memories together. That is the most important.

It was an all-Camas semifinal as James and Brasier defeated Camas teammates Nathan Chen and Kyle Wen 6-1, 6-0 on Saturday morning. Chen and Wen would finish fourth in the tournament. Leo Zhao won two matches in the consolation singles, leaving Camas tied for second in the team standings. Henry Jackson took the title with 22 points, followed by Camas and Newport with 19. A second straight team championship for the Camas girls was also a team effort, even though the Papermakers missed the top prize in both singles and doubles. Hailey Kerker was unable to defend her state singles title as she played a tough match against Newport's Mia Yoon 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the semifinals.

Kerker bounced back to win the third-place match over Joycie You of Eastlake. Taryn Kerker and Fiona Zou also couldn't repeat as state doubles champions. The Camas pair lost to Bellarmine Prep's Lucia Moravek and Anya Moravek 6-0, 6-3 in the championship match.

