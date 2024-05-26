Grundstrom pushes Sweden past Canada and wins bronze at the hockey worlds





Carl Grundstrom scored twice to lift Sweden to a 4-2 victory over Canada on Sunday and a bronze medal at the Ice Hockey World Championships. Grundstrom scored the winner with 6:18 left in the final period with a shot from the left boards at the Prague Arena. Star defender Erik Karlsson also scored, while Marcus Johansson added an empty net goal. Goalkeeper Filip Gustavsson made twenty saves. It is the first podium for Sweden since winning its second consecutive title in 2018, when the country defeated Switzerland in the final. “I'm proud of the way we came back from yesterday [losing to the Czech Republic]said Sweden's Victor Hedman, another star defender. “It's a quick turnaround playing five games in seven days,” he said. “If you lose one out of ten games you're usually in pretty good shape, but we lost the wrong one. An.” Canada last played a bronze medal match in 2018, losing 4-1 to the United States. Since then, the Canadians have won the trophy twice and finished second twice, with the 2020 edition canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. LOOK | Sweden takes on Canada to claim the bronze medal: Sweden beats Canada to claim a bronze medal at the world championship Sweden defeated Canada 4-2 at the world championships in Prague on Sunday to claim the bronze medal. Dylan Cozens scored his ninth goal of the tournament and Pierre-Luc Dubois added another for Canada, the 28-time champions, who finished empty-handed. Canada fell short of its goal of bringing home the gold, but captain John Tavares said he had no regrets. “It was very special for me to have this opportunity to be captain and come and represent Canada, something I didn't take lightly and really wanted to make the most of it,” Tavares said. “The boys fought hard, but we just didn't perform well enough to get the job done.” Canada and Sweden cruised through the early stages of the tournament, both winning their groups undefeated, but were undone by surprise defeats in the semi-finals. Canada 3-2 against Switzerland in a shootout and Sweden 7-3 against the Czechs. The Czech Republic and Switzerland will meet in the gold medal match later on Sunday.

