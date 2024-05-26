Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz start to victory at French Open

Naomi Osaka recorded her first French Open victory in three years on Sunday, setting up a potential showdown with Iga Swiatek, while Carlos Alcaraz maintained his record of never losing in the first round of a Grand Slam. Osaka, a four-time major winner who has yet to advance past the third round in Paris, needed three sets to defeat 48th-ranked Lucia Bronzetti of Italy on the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 defeat. The 26-year-old hit 31 winners, including six aces, and 45 unforced errors in a match that saw her concede a 4-0 lead in the decider before trailing 5-4.

However, she rallied strongly to record her first Grand Slam victory since the 2022 Australian Open.

“It feels really good to be back and I'm very grateful to be here in front of everyone,” Osaka said.

“I think there were moments where I played really well.”

The Japanese star, a former world number one who now sits at 134 in the rankings, has had a bittersweet relationship with the French capital.

In 2021, she was fined for opting out of mandatory media obligations before withdrawing from the tournament to protect her mental health.

A year later, she fell in the first round before leaving the sport for 16 months in September 2022 to give birth to her daughter.

Top seed and defending champion Swiatek, chasing a fourth French Open, will face Osaka if the Pole gets past qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Monday.

World number three and reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz recorded a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over American JJ Wolf, the 107th player to enter the main draw as a 'lucky loser' from qualifying.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who reached the semifinals in 2023 where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic, took his first-round record at the Majors to 13-0.

Alcaraz showed no signs of being bothered by the right arm injury that sidelined him at the Rome Open as he cruised to victory on the back of 27 winners and nine service breaks.

'I don't need many matches'

“I don't need too many matches to be at my best,” said Alcaraz.

“I have practiced with many top players in Paris this week and the forearm is feeling better and better.”

Defending champion Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fourth French Open title and 25th major on Tuesday.

“Low expectations and high hopes,” the Serbian said on Sunday after arriving in Paris without a title for the first time since 2018.

Later Sunday, Stan Wawrinka, the 39-year-old 2015 champion, and 2016 runner-up Andy Murray will meet for the 23rd time, a rivalry that has included two semi-finals in Paris.

Murray is playing his final season on tour, but whether 14-time champion Rafael Nadal will join him later this year remains to be seen.

Nadal, who turns 38 on June 3, revealed on Saturday that he has not committed to retirement and wanted to “keep the door 100% open”.

He missed the 2023 tournament with an injury, while his appearance in 2024 could be short-lived after he was drawn against fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev on Monday.

“There is a very good chance that this will be my last Roland Garros, but if I have to tell you that it is 100% my last Roland Garros, I'm sorry, but I won't do that,” Nadal said.

The Spanish legend has recorded 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning debut in 2005, when he was just 19.

He has 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, second only to Djokovic's 24 on the men's all-time list, but his career has been plagued by injuries.

'Uncomfortable position'

Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear.

As a result, his ranking has dropped to 275 in the world rankings and he enters the French Open unseeded.

The French Open organizers were even prepared to stage a tribute to Nadal before he revealed he would be allowed to continue playing.

“We were ready to push the button,” admitted tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

“But it is Rafa who manages his timing, we follow what he wants. We don't want to put him in an uncomfortable position.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, two-time quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed, defeated Japan's Taro Daniel in four sets.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz needed five sets to beat Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki, while 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, got past Jaqueline Cristian, while former Australian Open winner and 2020 Roland Garros runner-up Sofia Kenin came back from a set down to beat Germany's Laura Siegemund.

