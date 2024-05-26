How did the Arena Football League get to this place?

RAPID CITY, SD (KOTA) – When Arena Football League President Chris Chetty and former commissioner Lee Hutton met in late September 2022, it seemed like a match made in Heaven.

The two were both in Las Vegas for the AFL's soft launch event at the Circa Resort and Casino 8.

Lee was great, Chetty recalls. He was speaking, he was very poised and well put together. I looked at him and thought: this man has what it takes.

Six teams in the AFL have folded in the past month alone. That list includes the Rapid City Marshals who announced they would be done Friday afternoon. And commissioner Lee Hutton was voted out unanimously by the team owners, while Jeff Fisher, president of operations for the Nashville Kats, was named interim commissioner.

CONTEXT: Rapid City Marshals cease operations

KOTA sports anchor Andrew Lind met on Zoom with chairman Chris Chetty on Thursday to discuss all things AFL:

Lind: What were your first impressions of former league commissioner Lee Hutton when you first met him in Las Vegas to kick off AFL 3.0?

MORE: Uncomfortable position: How, why Marshals held their ground against Billings

Chetty: The way it was presented to me was that Lee Hutton would come in as commissioner and he would work with Travelle Gaines to take over the whole thing and build this whole thing out. Everything from media to sponsorship to team owners, everything down the line, turnkey. As an investor, this seems good to me. Hey, it doesn't sound like I need surgery. We worked very closely on that for five to six months.

Lind: Why did you take a backseat after purchasing the AFL trademarks?

Chetty: The guys on the US side (said) will take it from here. We have had a change of direction, we have a change of vision, and I had no plans to come to the United States. I accepted an early buyout. If my group is not wanted or needed here, if they do not see the value in this, then we will not convince anyone of our value. I sat in the backseat, and I let them go. We sent a cease and desist order, we sent all kinds of legal communications, we brought in several firms to put a stop to this. And when the writing was on the wall and the existing team owners and leadership collectively decided that we needed a change, that's when I reached out to, or that's when Jeff Fisher reached out to me and that's when we started connecting place between the dots.

Lind: What were the logistics of Jeff Fisher taking over as commissioner, despite the AFL bylaws saying owners cannot vote commissioners out of office?

RELATED: Owners can't vote him out, Q&A with Marshals co-owner Wes Johnson

Because you messed up the second contract on January 20th when we signed it and they said they would pay us within 48 hours and they didn't, because they did that in July of last year, they already breached the contract. We have immediately revoked the right to use the license. So all these contracts and all these agreements that they put in place are all illegal. They are not based on any valid grounds. And he lost his role as commissioner much longer before that, when he took over as owner-operator on a different scale to handle the transfer of the brands. He has now entered into contractual agreements with G6 Sports outside our authority as commissioner because he has breached his contract.

Do you see a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a current news item? Send it to us here with a short description.

Copyright 2024 KOTA. All rights reserved.