Women's tennis: Two Commodores make deep runs in Oklahoma





After a dominant season for Clia-Belle Mohr helped her earn a No. 13 national ranking in singles, she headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the NCAA Singles Championships. Her run started with a quick win over No. 40 Dana Guzman of Oklahoma, who was forced to retire after Mohr jumped out to a 4-2 lead. Her impressive run continued as she quickly defeated Pennsylvania's Gala Mesochoritou with a 6-0, 6-2 victory to send her to the Sweet Sixteen. She kept her singles title hopes alive after a come-from-behind performance against Ange Oby Kajaru of Oklahoma States, who was ranked third nationally. After losing the first set 7-6 (8), Mohr responded with a dominant performance in the second set to win 6-1. The neck-and-neck final set between the two went to Mohr, 7-6 (7) to advance to the quarter-finals. Things started smoothly for the third year from Montagris, France, as she took the first set against Anastasiia Lopata of Georgia, 6-4. Her run came to an end after two more close sets, as Lopata finally secured her spot in the semi-finals after a 6-4 second set and a 7-5 third set. In singles, Mohr's success did not end as she also competed in the NCAA Doubles Championships all season with senior Anessa Lee, her partner. The pair of Lee and Mohr, ranked No. 33 in the country, won their first match 7-5, 7-5, against Esha Velaga and Eileen Wang of Pennsylvania. The action continued the next day, as the duo took on Stanford's Connie Ma and Alexandra Yepifanova, who were ranked 10th nationally. The two stayed hot and surprisingly defeated their Cardinal opponents 6-4, 6-0. This earned the Commodores a trip to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Mohr took on a familiar opponent when she and Lee took on Oklahoma States duo Kajaru (whom Mohr had defeated in singles a day earlier) and Anastasiya Komar. The pair won the first set but dropped the second set, eventually winning the third set super tiebreak 10-7 to advance to the semi-finals. Their run then came to an end, again at the hands of the University of Georgia. Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova disposed of Mohr and Lee in straight sets to send them home. Despite the loss, the Commodores trip to Stillwater was more than positive, with a singles quarterfinal and doubles semifinal marking a successful ending for each program.

