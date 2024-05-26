India vs Argentina highlights, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet Singh's hat-trick leads India to thrilling 5-4 win | Hockey news





Highlights of the FIH Pro League between India and Argentina (M): The Indian men's hockey team defeated Argentina in a nine-goal thriller in their final match of the FIH Pro League mini-tournament in Antwerp on Sunday. Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick as India won 5-4 despite a late rally from Argentina.

India conceded an early goal, but took a 2-1 lead through goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal and Gurjant Singh. Argentina hit back before half-time to make it 2-2, but Harmanpreet's first goal of the leg made it 3-2 to India at the break. India missed a host of chances in Q3, but two strokes were put away by Harmanpreet in Q4. Argentina scored twice late to make it a nerve-wracking finish, but India held on.

It marked back-to-back positive performances for India, who had lost 1-4 to Belgium in their earlier match on Thursday but bounced back to put up a good fight against the hosts on Saturday. Harmanpreet and co looked a vastly improved side during their 2-2 draw against the Olympic champions. It was not a victory on Saturday. But less than 48 hours after a 4-1 thrashing against Belgium, India responded well. Read more about that here by Mihir Vasavda. In the previous match against Argentina, another team they will face in the group stages of the Paris Olympics, India played out another 2-2 draw before taking a bonus point from the shootout, on a day when PR Sreejesh sensationally was between the posts. Earlier in the day, in their final match of the Belgian leg, the Indian women's hockey team took on Argentina and lost 0-3. Celina Di Santo (1), Maria Campoy (39) and Maria Granatto (47') etched their names on the scoresheet for Argentina. Argentina took the match by storm in the very first minute, dissecting the Indian high press and penetrating the shooting circle, where Celina Di Santo deflected Maria Granatt's shot on target to score their first goal. The Indian defense held firm and kept the score at 0-1 in the second half. Argentina eventually scored two more goals, but a gritty second-half performance was not enough for the Indians to register their first point in Antwerp. Summary of IND vs. ARG(M) below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/hockey-india-vs-argentina-live-score-fih-pro-league-match-today-harmanpreet-singh-9352397/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos