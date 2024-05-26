Individual champions crowned at the 2024 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships





Stillwater, Okla. – After weeks of competition, including team and individual play, the action at the Greenwood Tennis Center on the campus of Oklahoma State University did not end as the singles and doubles draws came to a close, marking the final four national champions of the college tennis season. In men's singles, Alabama junior Filip Planinsek was crowned NCAA Division I Men's Singles National Champion after defeating Columbia's Michael Zheng 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Planinsek, who entered the championship as an unseeded player, faced a gauntlet of seeded players en route to the championship, defeating Cannon Kingsley (Ohio State), Micah Braswell (Texas), Cooper Williams (Harvard) and Ozan Baris (Michigan ). State) who were all placed in the draw. As the first player in Alabama men's tennis history to reach the NCAA Singles finals, Planinsek made even more history Saturday by winning the program's first NCAA championship via every tie. Planinsek also made it five consecutive years in which the men's singles champion comes from the SEC, joining the likes of Paul Jubb (South Carolina, 2019), Sam Riffice (Florida, 2021), Ben Shelton (Florida, 2022) and Ethan. Quinn (Georgia, 2023). From the women's singles final, it was Miami's Alexa Noel who emerged victorious over Georgia's Anastasiia Lopata, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the championship match. After a set and a break in the second set, things looked bleak for Noel as the New Jersey native wondered if her efforts would be enough to bring down the Cinderella story in Lopata. By digging in and finding her rhythm, Noel managed to get the second set back on serve and would go on to win 7-5 to force a decisive third set. With momentum on her side, Noel secured a double break in the third set and never looked back, taking home Miami's third NCAA Singles Championship in program history. Additionally, while not guaranteed, Noel is now in position to receive a US Open singles wildcard into the main draw, as has been given by the USTA to US NCAA champions in recent years. The Ohio State team of JJ Tracy and Robert Cash moved into doubles and won in a tiebreaker against Florida State's Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenschif to claim the Buckeyes' back-to-back NCAA Doubles Championship. To fend off match points in the semi-finals, Cash and Tracy once again played with their backs against the wall in the final, coming back in the second set and match tiebreak to win the match. One of the most decorated doubles players in college tennis history, Cash was finally able to get the job done at the NCAA Championships as the title adds to his impressive list of titles including ITA All-American Doubles Champion (2022), ITA National Fall Doubles Champion (2022) and NCAA Doubles Champion (2022). In the women's doubles, Georgian duo Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova defeated top seeds Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen of Pepperdine, winning 7-6(4), 2-6, 1-0(9). the title at home. With Georgia represented in all three championship events (team, singles and doubles), Mert and Vidmanova were the Bulldog representatives who were able to get over the hump in Stillwater, giving DrakeBernstein his first championship at the helm of the Georgia program. See each player's or team's route to the NCAA National Championship below. Men's singles – Filip Planinsek, Alabama defeated Jonas Hartenstein, North Florida – 6-2, 6-1

defeated (9-16) Cannon Kingsley, Ohio St. – 7-6(5), 6-1

defeated (5) Micah Braswell, Texas – 6-4, 6-4

defeated (9-16) Cooper Williams, Harvard – 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

defeated (8) Ozan Baris, Michigan St. – 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(6)

defeated Michael Zheng, Columbia – 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 Women's Singles – Alexa Noel, Miami (FL) defeated Tanya Sasnouskaya, Texas – 6-2, 7-5

defeated Grace Piper, Southern California – 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

defeated Anika Yarlagadda, North Carolina – 6-1, 6-2

defeated Alexandra Yepifanova, Stanford – 6-2, 6-3

defeated (1) Mary Stoiana, Texas A&M – 6-3, 6-2

defeated Anastasiia Lopata, Georgia – 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 Men's Doubles – JJ Tracy & Robert Cash, Ohio State defeated Huntley Allen/Adam Neff, SMU – 6-4, 6-2

defeated Raul Dobai/Finn Murgett, Auburn – 6-2, 6-2

defeated Bozo Barun/Jared Horwood, Arkansas – 6-3, 6-1

defeated (5-8) Etienne Donnet/Natan Rodrigues, Louisville – 6-2, 4-6, 1-0(10)

defeated Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc/Joshua Dous Karpenschif, Florida St. – 5-7, 6-0, 1-0(5) Women's doubles – Aysegul Mert & Dasha Vidmanova, Georgia defeated Xinyi Nong/Isabella Pfennig, Miami (FL) – 6-2, 6-2

defeated (3) Dana Guzman/Alina Shcherbinina, Oklahoma – 6-3, 6-4

defeated (5-8) Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova, Texas Tech – 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(9)

defeated Celia-Belle Mohr/Anessa Lee, Vanderbilt – 6-4, 6-4

defeated (1) Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen, Pepperdine – 7-6(4), 2-6, 1-0(9)

